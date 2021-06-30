Sheffield Wednesday transfer stance over Josh Windass becomes clearer

Sheffield Wednesday are said to have told interested clubs that Josh Windass is not for sale at any price this summer, as per a recent report by Yorkshire Live.

The 27-year-old has already been the subject of numerous bids from Millwall over the past few weeks, whilst the likes of Birmingham City are also said to hold an interest in the forward.

Despite this, the Owls have made their stance on the situation very clear – Windass is going nowhere.

Darren Moore is said to view the former Glasgow Rangers man as a key part of his plans moving forwards and is looking to build a new squad around him as the club prepares for life back in Sky Bet League One after suffering relegation.

Windass is currently under contract at Hillsborough until next summer and hasn’t shown any signs of wanting to push through a move away from the Steel City despite interest from elsewhere.

The Verdict

You can fully understand why Wednesday are looking to be firm over the future of Windass, but are they really in the position to turn down potentially financially lucrative offers for their star man? I have my doubts.

Surely selling Windass would be best for all parties, as it would not only bring a big boost to the club coffers, but also free up funds for new signings to be brought into the football club.

Moore clearly admires the player, and there’s no doubting that he would be amongst the best in League One if he did stay put, but there is a growing feeling that he should be playing in the Championship after his exploits last season.

At this point in his career, Windass will surely be seriously considering whether he wants to be playing in the third division when he should be playing at the highest level possible.