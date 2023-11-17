Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's poor performance in the Championship this season puts their chances of staying in the league at risk.

Manager Danny Rohl is looking to make changes to the playing squad during the January transfer window to improve the team's form.

Rohl has indicated that some of Sheffield Wednesday's younger players may be sent out on loan to gain experience and improve their development.

Sheffield Wednesday will know their results need to drastically improve if they are to stay in the Championship beyond this season.

The Owls have made a very disappointing return to the second tier, as they sit at the bottom of the table with just one win and six points under their belt.

The club has already been forced into a change of manager, and while Danny Rohl has picked up the Owls’ first win of the season, not much else has changed for the club.

So, with the January transfer window not that far away from opening, Rohl will no doubt have hopes he can make some changes to the playing squad as he bids to turnaround this terrible form.

Incomings will no doubt be the priority for the Sheffield Wednesday boss, but given his recent comments about some of the club’s younger players, there could be some departures on the horizon as well.

What is Danny Rohl’s stance on Sheffield Wednesday’s youngsters?

The Yorkshire club announced that young midfielder Jay Glover joined National League North side Spennymoor Town on loan last week.

The deal was originally agreed to be a month’s loan, but it has now been revealed that there could be room to extend that deal longer.

After this news, Rohl revealed that more of the club’s younger players could follow Glover out of the door on a temporary exit.

Rohl told Yorkshire Live: “Yes, I think it's important that these guys go and get some experience in senior games.

“I think it is different to under-21 games, but we have really good communication with Steven (Haslam, academy manager) and we decided this is maybe the best step for these players to improve them. This is what we have to do as a club: improve the players and make them ready for the first team.”

Could Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer stance affect Bailey Cadamarteri?

The comments from Rohl will likely mean that when January comes around, Sheffield Wednesday will look to send some of their younger players on loan.

The Owls boss has revealed that he thinks it is important that these players play senior football, and if they are not doing so at Hillsborough, then it is best for them to experience it elsewhere.

This is probably the right stance to take, as the club will not want to stop the progression of some of these players, as they will be highly rated but need to be playing at a decent level.

So, with that said, Bailey Cadamarteri could be one player that is shipped out on loan in January.

The 18-year-old has come through the club’s academy and officially made his first team debut this season, as he first appeared in the EFL Trophy before playing in the Championship.

Cadamarteri actually made his league debut in their recent game against Millwall, and while it was a game to forget, it will be something the forward will long remember.

The estimated average weekly wage of a Sheffield Wednesday player in 23/24

He only played 45 minutes in the game, but he made a good impression.

He had three shots on goal, had a pass completion rate of 62.5%, and collected one key pass, as per WhoScored.com.

The young forward may be in line for more appearances under Rohl, as he will be keen to end this terrible form.

But, for the benefit of his long-term future, the Sheffield Wednesday boss may decide to let the player leave on loan in January and play regular football.

If he were to leave, it would be likely that it would be an EFL loan, and that could hugely benefit Cadamarteri, as he would come back a better player for the experience and would then look to push for a place in the club’s first team.