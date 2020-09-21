Sheffield Wednesday transfer round-up: Zohore update, Sanderson latest, rivals snap up target

Sheffield Wednesday remain unbeaten in the Championship this season after they played out a goalless draw with Watford at Hillsborough on Saturday.

The result leaves Garry Monk’s side bottom of the table on -8 points, having begun the season with a 12-point deduction, and despite bringing in a fair few reinforcements already, you feel the Owls boss may be keen to add some more quality to his squad before the window shuts next month.

There certainly seems to be a fair bit of transfer noise concerning Wednesday and with that in mind, we’ve compiled this round-up…

Kenneth Zohore price-tag emerges

Wednesday are understood to be a potential suitor for the West Bromwich Albion striker, who looks excess to requirement at the Hawthorns after Slaven Bilic’s side secure promotion to the top flight last term.

A report from The Athletic has revealed that Zohore remains an option for the Owls as they look to improve their striking options and would be keen to take him on loan.

The report claims, however, that the Baggies would be willing to sell the 26-year-old, who has also been linked with a move to Middlesbrough, for £8 million.

James Garner joins Championship rivals

Wednesday fans will recognise Garner from his 18-minute cameo against them on Saturday but had things gone a little differently, he could’ve been playing for the home side.

Reports had indicated that the Owls had a strong interest in taking the 19-year-old on loan from Manchester United this season but Watford won the race for the midfielder late last week.

Boost emerges concerning Dion Sanderson

Garner is not the only Premier League prospect that the Owls have been keen on this summer, however, as they’ve been linked with Sanderson from Wolves.

The defender spent the second half of last season on loan with Cardiff City and hasn’t been short of Championship suitors this summer, with the Bluebirds, Rotherham United, and Huddersfield Town also thought to be keen.

Wednesday have been boosted in their pursuit of the 20-year-old, as Tim Spiers from The Athletic has revealed that he is not in Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans and having been omitted from the U23s squad on the weekend, looks likely to be on the move this summer, with a permanent transfer possible.

Wednesday remain keen on Jacob Murphy but no progress made

Murphy proved a very useful asset for the Owls last season, scoring nine times and providing six assists, and it appears they remain interested in bringing him back to Hillsborough for the 2020/21 season.

Yorkshire Live’s Dom Howson has revealed that the winger remains on the Yorkshire club’s radar but that no progress has been made toward a potential deal.

He feels that a move for Murphy may come toward the end of the window, whether that is to South Yorkshire or elsewhere.