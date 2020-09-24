Sheffield Wednesday transfer round-up: Zohore latest, Newcastle block player’s move, winger on trial

Sheffield Wednesday will have full focus on the Championship now after crashing out of the League Cup this week against Fulham.

Garry Monk will have been prioritising league football regardless, with Wednesday’s positive start (four points from two games), moving them to -8 points.

There’s still a long way to go and Wednesday know there’s an uphill task if they want to stay in the Championship.

A positive end to the transfer window will only boost morale in camp, which leads us into this latest round-up.

We start with Monk’s striker pursuit…

Kenneth Zohore

It remains to be seen if Wednesday make a move for the West Brom striker.

The Athletic have reported that he’s available for £8m this summer, with Wednesday keen on a loan move.

Whether West Brom meet Wednesday halfway is well up for debate, with little update emerging at the start of this week.

Jacob Murphy

One player who will not be heading to Hillsborough this summer is Jacob Murphy.

He scored nine goals whilst on loan with the Owls last season and Wednesday wanted him back this year.

However, Steve Bruce has confirmed that he will be staying with Newcastle United.

Marley Blair

The youngster has been on trial with Wednesday this week, as per Yorkshire Live.

The 20-year-old played in the youth side’s 1-0 defeat to Barnsley and Wednesday continue to run the rule over him.

Another opportunity awaits him in the development squad next week.