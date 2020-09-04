Sheffield Wednesday transfer round-up: Westwood update, Chelsea player linked, duo deal unlikely

Sheffield Wednesday have been fairly busy so far this summer transfer window as they look for a quick start to the Sky Bet Championship campaign.

A 12-point deduction has them up against it early on this season and Garry Monk has been looking to bring in players that he feels will give them the best chance to overturn the deficit as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, we’ve also seen a fair number of the old guard leave the club this summer as he reshapes the side and, as part of this transfer round-up, we’ve seen Monk discussing that this week.

Let’s take a look at what he has had to say, then, as well as an update on Jacob Murphy who was at the club last season…

No offers for Westwood

Garry Monk has confirmed that there are no offers on the table to take goalkeeper Keiren Westwood away from the club this summer as yet, but that Cameron Dawson and Joe Wildsmith remain ahead of him in the pecking order.

Westwood has dropped away from being club number 1 under Monk and that doesn’t look set to change any time soon.

Door open for Jacob Murphy

Monk has said that the door is always open for a return for Jacob Murphy from Newcastle but there is nothing immediate on the horizon right now.

The winger enjoyed a decent spell at Hillsborough last season but is back at Newcastle and has been training with the first-team ahead of the new Premier League season.

Nuhiu/Lee returns unlikely

On the flipside of that, it appears the door isn’t quite as open for Atdhe Nuhiu and Kieran Lee at the moment.

Wednesday have been quick to move on older players in recent months and Monk has said that right now he plans on using younger players moving into this season and onwards rather than calling on the likes of Nuhiu and Lee again.

He didn’t categorically rule out a return for either, but it does seem as though the pair might be better off searching for new employment.

Wednesday linked with Clarke-Salter

Jake Clarke-Salter is potentially in line for another move away from Chelsea this summer window and, according to Goal, Wednesday are among the clubs looking at him.

The defender is also being linked with the likes of Birmingham, Derby County and Huddersfield Town in the Championship, whilst newly-promoted West Bromwich Albion are also thought to be considering a move for him.

