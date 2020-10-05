Sheffield Wednesday transfer round-up: Talks with West Brom player scheduled, Wolves man on radar, winger’s name emerges

Sheffield Wednesday are fully focused on clawing their way back into the relegation race after a positive start to the 2020/21 Championship season.

However, in the comings days and weeks, their focus will be on really streamlining the squad that Garry Monk has available to him.

In the Championship, sitting still with your squad is never the right idea and especially at Wednesday, where motivation needs to be at 100% to give the Owls any chance of survival this season.

Here, we head into our transfer round-up with a Premier League pursuit…

Dion Sanderson

Wolves are open to letting Sanderson leave Molineux on loan this summer.

He spent time with Cardiff City last season in the Championship, registering two assists in 10 appearances for the Bluebirds.

As per Yorkshire Live, there’s interest in a deal for the 20-year-old from Wednesday, who have time on their side to get any deal done.

Andre Green

It’s emerged over the weekend that Wednesday are interested in doing a deal for Andre Green.

According to The Sun on Sunday (4th October, page 59), there’s interest from Sheffield Wednesday in doing a deal for the winger.

The 22-year-old is without a club after leaving Aston Villa and spent time on loan with Preston and Charlton in the Championship last season.

In 13 outings for the latter, he scored twice and registered an assist.

Kenneth Zohore

Wednesday remain keen on Zohore.

As per Yorkshire Live, the Owls are ‘pressing on’ with their pursuit of the West Brom striker, who is down the pecking order with the Premier League club.

Zohore bagged three goals for the Baggies last season as they won promotion.

It’s claimed that talks between Zohore and Wednesday will take place this week.