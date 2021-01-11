Sheffield Wednesday transfer round-up: Pursuit of Leeds player, Everton + Tottenham targets, Rhodes to stay?

Sheffield Wednesday’s focus appears to be on naming a new manager. Dejphon Chansiri clearly knows the importance of getting that appointment bang on.

However, there’s the transfer window bubbling away and almost reaching its midpoint.

The squad at Hillsborough needs work and, whoever takes charge of the club, is going to have to source new players fast.

The need for incomings is great, but we begin this transfer round-up by discussing the chances of an outgoing…

Jordan Rhodes

Rhodes was linked with a move away from Wednesday this winter, with Queens Park Rangers seemingly interested in doing a deal for the struggling forward.

However, over the weekend the R’s have swooped to sign Charlie Austin on a loan deal from West Brom.

That begs the question whether Rhodes will be on his way out of the club or if he will be, indeed, staying on at Hillsborough now.

Tyler Roberts

In terms of a potential incoming forward, Leeds United’s Tyler Roberts is on the radar at Hillsborough.

However, doing a deal for the Welsh international is going to be complicated.

Marcelo Bielsa wants to retain Roberts and has stated in public how highly he values the 21-year-old.

If the Argentine gets his way at Elland Road (as he so often does), it might be hard for Wednesday to get their hands on the forward.

Jarrad Branthwaite

Interest in a loan deal for the Everton defender emerged last week, with Wednesday rivalling Preston and Blackburn for his signature.

However, little movement has occurred over the weekend.

Jack Clarke

Sky Sports credited Wednesday with a long-term interest in Clarke.

He’s yet to make a fist of things at Tottenham, having joined them from Leeds United back in the summer of 2019.

Jose Mourinho handed him some minutes in the FA Cup yesterday, but a pool of Championship clubs seem poised to swoop if he becomes available on loan.

Count Wednesday in that.