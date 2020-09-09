Sheffield Wednesday transfer round-up: PL striker targeted, Man United man eyed, Nuhiu latest

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping they can fire themselves up the Championship table at the earliest of opportunities under the management of Garry Monk.

The Owls will start this year’s league campaign bottom of the second-tier standings, with the club on minus 12 points, following a points deduction from the EFL.

It’s set to be an interesting few weeks ahead at Hillsborough, as Monk looks to add to his squad, to help aid their bid against survival.

We take a look at the latest transfer rumours at Sheffield Wednesday below….

Kenneth Zohore

Zohore is currently with West Brom, but his short-term future with the club remains unclear, with the forward struggling for consistent game time in Slaven Bilic’s side in the 2019/20 season.

The former Cardiff City striker made 20 appearances for the Baggies last term as they won promotion into the Premier League.

But journalist Alan Nixon has reported that he is attracting interest from Sheffield Wednesday, who will be eager to find an adequate replacement to for Steven Fletcher, who left the club in the summer.

James Garner

Sheffield Wednesday are one of the clubs that have registered their interest in signing Manchester United midfielder James Garner on loan ahead of the new league campaign.

It is also believed that the likes of Millwall and Huddersfield Town are also interested in landing his signature, so the Owls won’t have it all their way in the race to strike an agreement with the Red Devils.

Atdhe Nuhiu

Nuhiu left the club in the summer, and is currently a free-agent, but has been linked with a return to Sheffield Wednesday according to Yorkshire Live.

The Owls are currently light on options in attack, with Jordan Rhodes being the only recognised senior option that Garry Monk has available to lead the line this term.

It remains to be seen as to what stage of negotiations that Sheffield Wednesday are at with Nuhiu.

Colin Odutayo

Yorkshire Live have reported that Sheffield Wednesday are continuing to monitor Colin Odutayo, who is currently with the club on a trial basis.

The winger is free-agent having left Aston Villa in the summer, and has been training with the Owls’ Under-23s team ahead of a potential move to Hillsborough ahead of the new season.