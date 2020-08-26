Sheffield Wednesday transfer round-up: Josh Windass update, Liam Lindsay news, Jon Leko latest

Sheffield Wednesday are set for an interesting season ahead, as they look to improve on a disappointing campaign in the 2019/20 season.

The Owls finished 16th in the Championship under the management of Garry Monk, and will be eager to hit the ground running this term.

But they’ve got a tough task, as they will start the season on minus 12 points after being found guilty of breaking spending rules.

Monk has already been active in the transfer market, and there are still plenty of rumours going in and out of the club heading towards their season opener against Cardiff City.

We round-up the latest on the transfer front at Hillsborough.

Josh Windass

Windass spent the 2019/20 season on loan with the Owls, and has seemingly made a good impression on Garry Monk ahead of the new season.

Wigan were relegated from the Championship, and it seems likely that Windass could be one of those to depart in the near future.

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly keen to thrash out a deal with talks ongoing ahead of the new season according to Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (25/08, 20:50pm).

Korede Adedoyin

The youngster is currently on trial with Sheffield Wednesday, with the Owls extending that trial period by another week to take a closer look at Adedoyin according to Yorkshire Live.

He has previously been on the books with Everton, but did score twice for the Owls in a recent match against Barnsley, in a game they were beaten 6-2 by the Tykes.

Liam Lindsay

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Sheffield Wednesday are one of the clubs interested in signing Stoke City defender Liam Lindsay on loan.

The former Barnsley defender has struggled for consistent game time with the Potters since signing for them, and he could be looking for a temporary exit from the club in the future.

Jonathan Leko

It had previously been revealed by The Daily Telegraph’s John Percy, that Sheffield Wednesday had a bid accepted for Leko, along with Birmingham City and Bristol City.

It remains to be seen as to which club Leko will opt to sign for, but Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping they can convince him to sign for them before the new league campaign gets under way.