Sheffield Wednesday transfer round-up: Josh Windass latest, Owls to miss out on transfer target

Sheffield Wednesday have seemingly gotten rid of one problem in terms of outstanding player wages – now Darren Moore will be hoping that he can move on and make some signings.

The Owls are yet to bring anyone in so far this summer and right now they are restricted to just free transfers and loan deals, but that’s clearly a market that can be exploited in the next few weeks.

In that time period though the club are going to have to fend off transfer interest for their current players as well, and one in particular is attracting significant attention.

Let’s round-up the latest news coming out of Hillsborough in recent days as their summer looks set to hot up.

Wednesday stance on Windass

Josh Windass is the one Sheffield Wednesday player who is attracting interest from elsewhere and has done for months, but in the last couple of weeks it has been Millwall, Birmingham City and Preston North End who have been linked, per the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (June 18 10:02am).

Millwall have had cash bids rejected for the 27-year-old and it looks like anyone else who comes in for Windass will be given the same treatment.

According to YorkshireLive, Wednesday have slapped a not for sale sign on Windass with Darren Moore wanting to build his League One side around the attacker.

Things may change if they receive a massive bid for Windass, but for now he isn’t going anywhere.

Owls target Olosunde set for Championship switch

Wednesday reportedly had an interest in bringing Rotherham United right-back Matthew Olosunde to Hillsborough this summer – but much like their interest in Doncaster Rovers player Reece James he is heading to the Championship.

The Star reported that the Owls were keeping tabs on Olosunde after he rejected a new deal at the Millers, but it looks as though they won’t get the chance to bring him in.

That’s because Preston North End look set to win the race for the 23-year-old American, with personal terms agreed according to Football Insider so Wednesday will have to look elsewhere for a new right-back.

Penney speaks out after securing Tractor Boys transfer

After being at Sheffield Wednesday since the age of eight, Matt Penney was released by the club at the end of this past season after not really figuring in Darren Moore’s plans.

It didn’t take the 23-year-old long to get snapped up by a new club though and he’s ended up at Wednesday’s potential promotion rivals next season in Ipswich Town.

Penney has admitted that the last 12 months had been ‘difficult’ for him, but he’s looking to move on and develop his career with the Tractor Boys.

“I just want to get back playing week-in, week-out, enjoying it and playing with a smile on my face because ultimately that’s when I’m going to play my best football,” Penney said, per the Sheffield Star.