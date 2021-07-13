Sheffield Wednesday transfer round-up: George Byers update, Bailey Peacock-Farrell news

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to bounce back to the second-tier after last season’s relegation.

The Owls finished the season in 24th place but would have survived if it was not for a points deduction. Darren Moore arrived at Hillsborough last into the season and reignited some much-needed positivity around the club.

In a window that has seen far more outgoings than incoming so far, there is plenty more to do from a Wednesday perspective before the season starts in just under four weeks. 20-year-old pair Osaze Urhoghide and Liam Shaw, both departed for Celtic, whilst Jordan Rhodes, Matt Penney, and Joost van Aken have found new clubs.

Dennis Adeniran and Olamide Shodipo have since walked through the doors at Hillsborough – signings that are likely to play integral roles under Moore next season.

Here we go through the latest developments of Wednesday-related stories…

George Byers interest

Wednesday are reportedly keen on bringing Swansea City midfielder George Byers to Yorkshire this summer, as seen from Alan Nixon’s Twitter. The 25-year-old has found regular first-team football hard to come by in recent season and could be on his way to link up with Darren Moore.

With no new fresh bits of information since Nixon’s tweet on Sunday, it is difficult to determine how strong the interest is and whether other clubs may enquire about his availability.

The future of Barry Bannan has also been in question, despite signing a new contract midway through last season, but Moore seems confident that he can keep him, as well as the in-demand Josh Windass, at Hillsborough for this upcoming season.

Monitoring Bailey Peacock-Farrell

The recently relegated League One club are also interested in Burnley’s Bailey Peacock-Farrell. According to Alan Nixon on Twitter, Burnley will look to see if the right kind of club comes in, with Sheffield Wednesday a potential suitor.

It remains to be seen whether The Owls have made any progress. Should a Championship club come, who could promise game time, then it would be no surprise if Wednesday do miss out.

Now that the club’s transfer embargo has been lifted, Wednesday can start chasing some of the more costly options on the market.

But, they are still working under some restrictions meaning a loan deal for a player with so much quality should still be desired.

