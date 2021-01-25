Sheffield Wednesday transfer round-up: Familiar face arrives, bid lodged for defender, Josh Murphy latest

Sheffield Wednesday continue to be active in their pursuit of new players this month despite still being without a new manager after dispensing of Tony Pulis.

The Owls have already brought in the likes of Andre Green and Calum Huxley and will have been pleased with the former’s eye catching performance against Everton in the club’s FA Cup defeat yesterday, with the pacey winger making his first competitive appearance for over six months.

Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer rumours that are swirling around Hillsborough as the window continues to tick down towards deadline day.

Sam Hutchinson returns

The Owls today completed the return of Sam Hutchinson to the club, with the versatile utility man re-signing for the Championship side after spending a short time as a free agent after leaving Cypriot outfit Pafos FC.

A defensive midfield player by trade, the 31-year-old previously played a big role in both the 2015/16 and 2016/17 campaigns as Wednesday reached the play-offs on both occasions.

Hutchinson will wear the number six shirt and is eligible for the club’s next league game away at Coventry City.

Wednesday bid for Crewe’s Harry Pickering

Wednesday have also reportedly lodged a bid for Crewe Alexandra defender Harry Pickering, with Yorkshire Live stating that the Owls are big admirers of the player.

The full back has also been subject of interest from Blackburn Rovers this month after clocking up way over 100 appearances for the Railwaymen after progressing through the club’s academy.

Still aged only 22, Pickering currently has two years remaining on his contract and is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in the entire EFL.

Josh Murphy latest

The Cardiff City winger is a player that Wednesday certainly have an interest in bringing to Hillsborough, however it appears the attacker may well now stay put with the Bluebirds, with the Sun reporting that Mick McCarthy’s appointment at the Welsh club could hand the wideman a lifeline.

Murphy has previously appeared likely to be leaving the club on loan under Neil Harris, however it now seems that possibility has now diminished following the sacking of the ex-Millwall man and subsequent appointment of the experienced McCarthy.

A former Norwich City academy product, Josh is the twin brother of former Wednesday loanee Jacob Murphy, who previously starred during a season-long spell with the club.