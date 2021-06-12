Sheffield Wednesday transfer round-up: Experienced striker linked, Chuks Aneke update and more

When Sheffield Wednesday get their financial issues sorted, fans can look forward to what is likely to be a busy summer of transfers at Hillsborough.

Darren Moore will be desperate to add to his squad but he may also have to field bids for the likes of Josh Windass who may want to stay in the Championship.

With the club still operating under a transfer embargo, it doesn’t look like any deals will be wrapped up anytime soon, with the main issue to be resolved being the contract situation of Osaze Urhoghide, who is still yet to pen a new deal.

Despite the embargo there’s still rumours on Wednesday-linked players to look at, so let’s round-up the latest Owls transfer news.

Owls eyeing up Gregory

According to Football League World sources, Hillsborough is the most likely destination for Stoke City striker Lee Gregory in the 2021-22 campaign.

The 32-year-old is still contracted to the Potters for another campaign but after Michael O’Neill let him out on loan to Derby County for the second half of this past season, it seems fair to assume that his time at the bet365 Stadium is up.

The Owls would not be able to make a move yet for Gregory due to their embargo, however there won’t be anything stopping them when they get their issues sorted.

Wednesday delivered Aneke blow

The Owls were linked to 15-goal Charlton Athletic striker Chuks Aneke in the month of May as his Addicks contract seemed set to be coming to an end.

But then several Championship clubs entered the mix for the 27-year-old which would have dented Wednesday’s chances of landing the former Arsenal man.

And in a further blow to Darren Moore and the other managers after Aneke, it looks as though the player wants to remain at The Valley, with Nigel Adkins revealing that positive talks have been held in regards to keeping their top scorer from the 2020-21 campaign around for another season.

Brown set for Championship move after Owls loan spell?

One of the disappointments of last season for the club was Izzy Brown, who was looking to make an impact on loan from Chelsea but it never quite happened for him.

The attacking midfielder never got a consistent run of games and failed to score for the Owls, and he didn’t impress their fans in general.

Despite being a part of their relegation team though, Brown looks like he may secure himself a permanent move to the Championship following his release from Chelsea.

It’s thought that Preston North End are interested in swooping for the 24-year-old as a free agent and Brown will be looking to prove a point wherever he lands.