Sheffield Wednesday transfer round-up: Defender’s potential exit, financial details over Celtic deal emerge & more

Sheffield Wednesday are set for one of their busiest summer transfer windows in recent memory, with the Owls currently overhauling their squad as they prepare for life back in Sky Bet League One.

Darren Moore and co are only just getting their feet properly under the table at Hillsborough after taking on the tough task of attempting to keep Wednesday in the Championship, and will now be putting all of their efforts into bringing new players to the football club.

Names such as Jordan Rhodes and Adam Reach are set to be things of the past, with both players securing their exits from the Yorkshire club in recent weeks as players are shelved from the wage bill.

Meanwhile the search continues for fresh blood, with Moore targeting players who can get the club back to the level that they feel they belong at after a forgetful 2020/21 campaign.

Here, we round up all of the latest transfer gossip that has been swirling around S6 in recent days.

30-year-old set for exit

As reported by German sports publication Bild, centre back Julian Borner is set leave Wednesday on a free transfer as he closes in on a move back to his homeland to join Bundesliga.2 outfit Hannover 96.

The 30-year-old still has one year remaining on his current contract at Hillsborough, however it has been reported that no transfer fee will be involved in the deal.

Borner has endured a patchy spell with the Owls since moving to Yorkshire two years ago and could now be set to depart.

The defender has made 70 appearances since joining the club.

Details over Celtic deal emerge

As revealed by football reporter Alan Biggs on Twitter, Wednesday were unwilling to give Liam Shaw wages of around £3,000 a week, which ultimately led to the player agreeing to join Celtic instead.

It is said that the offer which was made to the Wednesday academy graduate was put forward around the same time that Barry Bannan was handed a new contract worth around £27,000 a week.

The likelihood of Osaze Urhoghide leaving #SWFC is just another example of skewed priorities. When Liam Shaw left, a source told me he wanted only about £3k to stay. At the same time, Barry Bannan was signing a new deal (said the source) for at least £27k. — Alan Biggs (@AlanBiggs1) June 3, 2021

Naturally the news of the way the Owls conducted their business with Shaw hasn’t gone down well with the club’s fans, who berated them for not doing more to keep hold of the young prospect.

The 20-year-old departs this summer for Scotland after playing just 24 first team games for Wednesday.

Defender boost provided

The Owls have also been given a boost in their pursuit of centre back David Agbontohoma, with it being confirmed on Southampton’s official website that the player would be getting released this summer.

This fresh development comes after it was reported that both Wednesday and Stoke City had taken the player on trial as they continue to run the rule over the 19-year-old defender.

Wednesday’s under-23 coach Lee Bullen confirmed recently that the club have made a formal offer to the former Arsenal youngster as they await a decision on his future.

Agbontohoma spent three years with the Saints after joining from the Gunners in 2018 but failed to make a single first team appearance during his time with the South Coast club.