Sheffield Wednesday transfer round-up: Charles Hagan latest, Carlton Palmer claim, wages update

Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer window hasn’t really got going with them needing to sort a wage issue out before they can really press on.

The Owls are being linked with a few players but none of those rumours seem particularly advanced given the situation the club is in.

Clearly, then, there’s a lot that needs sorted and here we’re looking at some of the current lines around the club as we wait and see just how their rebuild goes this summer…

Charles Hagan update

Sheffield Wednesday remain hopeful that Charles Hagan is going to remain at the club for next season.

The Star reports that the player’s preference is to remain at the club and sign a new contract, with talks currently ongoing over a new deal.

He is out of contract at the end of this month and so is obviously free to hear offers from other sides at the moment but there seems a preference to get something sorted with his current club.

Wages update

There remains question marks over wages with some players threatening to walk out over not getting their full pay-packet.

As per the Star, there is at least hope that things are going to be sorted soon in this regard, though, and progress is being made on the accounts according to the report.

However, it’s far from making Darren Moore’s life easier as manager as he’ll want to be trying to attract new players to sign for the club right now.

Carlton Palmer makes demand

Carlton Palmer has said via Football League World exclusively that Darren Moore needs a number of players to come in and help for next season:

“Well, where do you start? There are several positions that need to be replaced.

“To be fair to [Darren Moore,] he’s got a blank piece of paper after seeing the players that they’ve got rid of, they’ve got rid of near enough an entire first team.

“But it’s then what he’s got available, who he can get in on loan, and what money they can pay in wages.

“What he needs is a group of lads to get together and fight for the club and fight for him and that’s one thing that has been lacking at Sheffield Wednesday. There’s been no leadership there from the chairman onwards.”

It’s clear that a rebuild is needed at Hillsborough this summer but, as yet, more pressing issues need to be solved before they can start bringing in new players.

Clearly, the task that Darren Moore and co. are having to contend with his big and the next few weeks are going to be significant for next season.

