Sheffield Wednesday transfer round-up: Celtic interest in midfielder, striker search, Pickering latest + more

Sheffield Wednesday remain on the hunt for a permanent manager, with the January transfer window just another hurdle to overcome in this complicated season.

In an ideal world, Dejphon Chansiri would have made an appointment and all senior parties at Hillsborough would be pulling in the same direction, strengthening a squad facing a serious relegation battle following defeat to Coventry City.

However, there is still the need to strengthen this month and Wednesday are trying.

We look to get on top of the latest transfer news in this round-up…

Liam Shaw

We start with a potential outgoing in the form of Liam Shaw, who is attracting interest from Celtic, according to the Sheffield Star.

Shaw, 19, has managed nine appearances in the Championship this season and has scored one goal.

Interest from Celtic has emerged at a time when Wednesday are looking to tie the midfielder down to fresh terms.

Despite interest from Scotland, they want to keep Shaw around.

Josh Murphy

It remains to be seen whether Wednesday can land Murphy at Cardiff City.

His brother, Jacob, was a huge hit at Hillsborough last season and Wednesday are now interested in the other twin as they bid to strengthen their squad this January.

The Sun note Wednesday’s interest, but also that of Nottingham Forest and Derby County.

At this stage, it is no clearer where Murphy is going to end up playing his football during the second-half of the season.

Alex Hunt

Another player that could be heading through the exit door this month is Hunt.

The Sheffield Star state that League One clubs are interested in taking Hunt on loan this January and offering him senior football.

Sam Hutchinson’s return to Hillsborough could well open that door for Hunt to move on.

Sam Cosgrove

Reports are suggesting that Wednesday have been priced out of a move to sign Sam Cosgrove at Aberdeen, with their striker search hardly getting off the ground this month.

Cosgrove, 24, has scored three goals this season.

Harry Pickering

The Crewe defender is attracting a host of interest this January, including catching the eye of Sheffield Wednesday.

Dom Howson has been discussing Pickering in his Yorkshire Live Q&A recently, stating: “I wouldn’t say at this stage Wednesday are front runners for Pickering’s signature but they are certainly in the race to sign him.

“They have tabled a bid for him. I agree he would be a good signing. One for the present and the future. He has already played over 100 matches in his career. A move to the Championship is the next stage in his development.”