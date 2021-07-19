Sheffield Wednesday transfer round-up: Barry Bannan news Jack Hunt update, Bailey Peacock-Farrell latest

Despite Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer embargo being lifted, The Owls are still operating under restrictions this summer.

Wednesday finished bottom of the Championship pile last season and will be hoping to bounce straight back to the second-tier.

Darren Moore was appointed in March and was tasked with keeping The Owls in the division. Under Moore, Wednesday put up a spirited fight and elements of positivity emerged from Hillsborough.

The former Doncaster manager is now in the middle of a full pre-season and has the rest of the summer to shape his squad.

Dennis Adeniran, Olamide Shodipo, and Jaden Brown have all joined Moore’s side on free transfers this summer, and it seems that they are working on other targets in what is a particularly big year for the club.

Here, we take a look at the latest developments in the transfer stories regarding Sheffield Wednesday…

Barry Bannan emerges as Premier League target

Premier League newcomers Brentford have been named as one of the clubs who are interested in Barry Bannan, as reported by Sky Sports News (Transfer Centre, 12:40, 19.07.21). The same report states that Swansea are another club in pursuit.

The midfielder was a shining light in last season’s relegation campaign, and he signed a two-year contract midway through the season.

The 31-year-old has a clause in his contract that allows him to leave for £1 million, but it remains to be seen whether either side or any additional clubs, will make their move

Wednesday set sights on Hunt

Wednesday have emerged as an interested party in Jack Hunt, following his release from Bristol City, as reported by Football Insider.

Hunt, who made over 100 appearances for The Robins in his three-year spell with the club, spent some time at Hillsborough on loan in 2015, making 15 appearances whilst on loan from Crystal Palace.

Hunt then signed permanently in January 2016 and went on to make 80 appearances in two and a half years with The Owls.

The report also states that Wednesday will have Cardiff to contend with. However, if Wednesday are able to offer first-team football, they might be able to convince the 30-year-old.

Teenager arrives on trial

19-year-old Sylvester Jasper has joined the club on trial. The striker appeared for the second half of Saturday’s friendly against Barnsley.

Jasper progressed through the academy at Fulham, featuring for both the club’s U18s and U23s sides. He has two first-team appearances to his name at Fulham, with one of them coming against a star-studded Manchester City team.

The highly-rated teenager has been given an opportunity to impress at first-team level, but the season is fast approaching and Darren Moore will need to make a rather quick decision.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell update

With a goalkeeper high up on the priority list, last week it emerged that Sheffield Wednesday were interested to take Burnley’s Bailey Peacock-Farrell on loan, as first reported by the Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The Athletic have since stated that Wednesday remain interested, but Burnley would prefer to send him to a Premier League club.

Alan Nixon reported yesterday that The Owls are willing to move Joe Wildsmith on to make way for another goalkeeper.

