Sheffield Wednesday transfer round-up: Another signing imminent, Iorfa update, Keiren Westwood latest

Sheffield Wednesday were handed their first Championship defeat of the season on Sunday as two second-half goals saw Bristol City claim all three points at Ashton Gate.

The Owls remain bottom of the league due to their points deduction and Garry Monk will likely be keen to add some more reinforcements before the transfer window slams shut next month.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up all the latest Wednesday transfer news…

Signing of Callum Paterson close

According to Yorkshire Live’s Dom Howson, the Owls are set to sign the Cardiff City player in a deal worth in the region of £500,000.

It is understood that both clubs have agreed the fee and that the move could be completed today.

The versatile Scotsman can be utilised in a range of positions but given the current state of Monk’s squad, you feel he’s likely coming in as another option up top.

Monk discusses Dom Iorfa’s future

The Wednesday defender has been linked with a move to Watford and, speaking after the 2-0 loss to the Robins yesterday, Monk told the Sheffield Star that he was unaware of any contact concerning the player.

He said: “Not that I am aware of. Dom is an important part of what we are doing here and there’s been nothing.”

Wolves staff spotted at Owls game amid Dion Sanderson links

The Yorkshire club are one of a number of sides touted with an interest in the defender and Football League World can reveal that Wolves sent staff to Wednesday’s Championship tie at Ashton Gate yesterday.

It’s unclear whether that was concerning a potential move for Sanderson but that seems to be the only current link between Wolves, Wednesday, or City.

Wednesday submit Kenneth Zohore bid

The Sun on Sunday (27/09; page 61) has reported that the Owls have offered to cover £25,000-per-week of the striker’s wages as they look to sign the West Bromwich Albion man.

The 26-year-old is thought to be valued at £8 million by the Baggies, who signed him for that fee last summer.

Owls keen to offload Keiren Westwood

The experienced goalkeeper has fallen right down the pecking order at Hillsborough and has not been named in a single matchday squad this season.

Howson of Yorkshire Live revealed in a live Q&A on Facebook that the Owls will look to offload the 35-year-old in the current window but have been unable to find a suitor thus far.