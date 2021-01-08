Sheffield Wednesday transfer round-up: 29-year-old targeted, interest in Everton starlet, Jordan Rhodes latest

Sheffield Wednesday are still on the lookout for Tony Pulis’ permanent successor at Hillsborough, whilst also trying to make use of the January transfer window.

Dejphon Chansiri finds himself spinning many plates and, whilst a new manager is a priority, the window is ticking into its second week now.

We aim to bring you the latest transfer gossip surrounding the Owls…

Greg Cunningham

As per Football Insider, the Cardiff City left-back is on the radar at Sheffield Wednesday.

The 29-year-old has had a tough time of it since signing for Cardiff, but made a name for himself earlier in his career at Preston North End.

Cunningham is a free agent in the summer, with Wednesday targeting a loan deal this winter.

Jarrad Branthwaite

The Daily Mail have linked Wednesday with a move for the Everton defender.

However, there’s also interest from Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End in the Everton centre-back.

The 18-year-old has made five senior appearances for the Toffees.

Armand Gnanduillet

The free agent striker is another player that’s got a host of Championship clubs after his signature.

As per Football Insider, Wednesday are rivalling Middlesbrough and Derby County for Gnanduillet.

The striker scored 43 goals for Blackpool between 2016 and 2020.

Jordan Rhodes

One potential outgoing at Hillsborough this month was going to be Rhodes.

Queens Park Rangers were seemingly keen on a deal, but Alan Nixon is now reporting that the R’s are focused on Glenn Murray.

A deal for Murray appears cheaper to do than Rhodes at the moment.

Can you name each of these 17 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players just by looking at these 3 clues?

1 of 17 Signed in 2015, scored nine league goals, left in 2019. Marco Matias George Boyd Rolando Aarons Chris Maguire