Sheffield Wednesday transfer revelation emerges on 25-year-old as previous deal falls through

Sheffield Wednesday were due to recruit current Plymouth Argyle loanee Sam Cosgrove last January before a deal fell through, according to this morning’s report on Patreon from Alan Nixon.

According to the same journalist, the Owls pulled out of this agreement on deadline day and left the forward in real danger of remaining at St Andrew’s beyond January before he linked up with AFC Wimbledon.

He scored just once in 15 league appearances for the Dons but has started this season extremely well under Steven Schumacher at Plymouth, already recording five goals in seven league games this term and proving to be a crucial figure in keeping the Pilgrims in the promotion mix.

Darren Moore nearly brought him in during the January window – but didn’t pursue this deal and opted against signing another forward with the Owls already recruiting Tyreece John-Jules on loan from Arsenal in the latter stages of that month.

And they opted against signing him in the summer too, with Michael Smith and Mallik Wilks coming in instead to compete with the likes of Lee Gregory, Josh Windass and Callum Paterson for a starting spot at Hillsborough.

It remains to be seen whether they reignite their interest in the striker next summer with the Pilgrims due to hold on to him for the entire season.

The Verdict:

Considering he didn’t make a huge impact at Plough Lane, many fans of the Owls probably won’t be too disheartened by this news because his record in the English capital wouldn’t have fired the South Yorkshire outfit to a top-two spot.

However, you do have to wonder whether he would have been more effective for Moore’s side from January up to the summer considering the competition he would have had for a starting spot.

Florian Kamberi and Paterson weren’t exactly prolific last season and Windass was only able to make a limited impact last term due to injury problems so he could have been a useful asset.

However, the Owls surely have enough attacking firepower this season to get themselves in the promotion mix once more with Smith and Wilks likely to be excellent assets as proven goalscorers in this division.

They also have goalscorers from midfield including Barry Bannan and George Byers who can contribute. With this, they need to focus more on their defence with their backline looking shaky on occasions this term.