Sheffield Wednesday transfer report will frustrate but there remains cause for hope this season: Opinion

Sheffield Wednesday take on Cardiff City this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship as their bid to overturn a 12-point deficit in the second tier begins in earnest.

It’s a fate that has hung over the club for the duration of the summer and Garry Monk has gone about trying to build a squad he feels capable of getting the Owls to safety and, certainly, starting this campaign quickly.

Losing more ground in the opening weeks needs to be avoided but, after this update from Dom Howson, there is concern on Owls fans’ faces that the goals aren’t going to come:

As things stand, I’m not expecting #SWFC to complete any further transfer business before Saturday’s league opener with Cardiff. Owls are working hard behind the scenes on more deals. They still want at least another two attacking players. @LiveSwfc — Dom Howson (@domhowson) September 8, 2020

We’ve seen a glut of attackers leave Sheffield Wednesday in recent months with few out and out strikers coming in the other way.

Good signings have been made such as Chey Dunkley and Elias Kachunga but there is a feeling amongst supporters that more is needed right at the sharp end of the pitch.

The news from Howson, then, is frustrating but, with still nearly a month left in the window, panic need not set in just yet at Hillsborough.

Naturally, perhaps even more so than usual given their circumstances, supporters wanted business doing quickly but, with this one of the most unique transfer markets we’ve seen for obvious reasons, there was perhaps always going to be an element of the uncertainty right towards the end of the window.

In the coming weeks, the Owls will continue to work hard on getting in new players, there can’t be any doubting that given the decent signings they’ve made so far, whilst it will become clearer which younger players may be available for loan from the Premier League – Garry Monk has time and again said he wants to bring his average age down and has already looked down this avenue this summer.

That could pave the way for further additions in the coming weeks, whilst we must note the club has shown its ability to spring a surprise; Elias Kachunga was announced with very few reporting he was even of interest to the club.

Clearly, and understandably, there is concern at the club’s current state but there are some good players at Wednesday and, until we’re past the deadline and no further additions have been made, the panic button can stay untouched.

