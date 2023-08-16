Highlights Sheffield Wednesday has signed Djeidi Gassama as their tenth transfer of the summer window, as Xisco Munoz aims to build a competitive squad.

Gassama's addition is expected to bring flair and unpredictability to Wednesday's attacking ranks and aid their chances of success in the second tier.

Gassama, a highly-rated prospect from PSG, is 19 years old and will need support and guidance to showcase his potential and improve at the club.

Sheffield Wednesday have made their tenth signing of the summer transfer window, with the highly-rated prospect Djeidi Gassama becoming the latest man to walk through the Hillsborough door, as Xisco Munoz continues the quick process of moulding this Wednesday outfit into his own team.

Gassama follows on from the likes of Juan Delgado, Anthony Musaba and Ashley Fletcher who have all been added to the attacking ranks in S6 as Wednesday look to build a competitive squad for the season.

So far, their competitive nature has definitely been on show, but they have fallen short to both Southampton and Hull City in their opening two games, and Xisco will be hoping a player like Gassama can provide both flair and unpredictability in a bid to aid their chances of consolidating back in the second tier.

Ironically Hull, who beat Wednesday 4-2 on Saturday were another club linked with the 19-year-old, but were ultimately turned down by Gassama as he explored other options.

Whilst joining on a free from Paris Saint Germain, according to journalist Loïc Tanzi, Les Parisiens are entitled to 20% of any resale value from the Owls and bonuses of up to €1m.

Who is Djeidi Gassama?

Gassama has been with the perennial French title winners since the summer of 2019, having made a move from Brest to join the club's academy sides before signing his first professional contract in the following summer.

Having featured eight times and scoring on five occasions in the UEFA Youth League throughout the 2021/22 season, then manager Mauricio Pochettino gave Gassama his professional debut in a 4-0 win against Montpellier, where he featured alongside both Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe.

Last season, the winger was sent on loan to Belgian Pro League outfit KAS Eupen, for whom he featured 19 times and was on the scoresheet twice.

The Mauritanian-born French youth international has also played twice for Les Bleus' U20's age bracket, both in friendlies against Tunisia.

What has been said about Djeidi Gassama's move to Sheffield Wednesday?

With understandable excitement about having such a highly-rated prospect on the club's books, Xisco has been keen to stress to supporters that they must acknowledge his predicament whilst hoping he can showcase his potential when speaking to official club channels.

"We need to understand that he is 19-years-old, we will try to help him show the capacity he has.

"The rhythm of him is very high, he has speed and a good finish, this is one of the things we need and what we want in our team.

"He will add value to our club in the future. At some moments we will give him love, and other moments we will try to push him to try and get better."

Is there any more transfer news surrounding Sheffield Wednesday?

At present, Gassama's transfer is the only recent news following on from Wednesday's game on Saturday, and it will be interesting to see whether Xisco gives him immediate action in their upcoming fixture at home to Preston.