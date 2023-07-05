Sheffield Wednesday have endured a summer of change so far since regaining their Championship status, and this has reflected in the club's activity in the summer transfer market.

Due to the uncertainty which has clouded over the club since the middle of June, the majority of transfer speculation has been in regards to players moving on, instead of adding to a squad in need of numbers ahead of the opening match of the season against Southampton.

Here is the latest news from Hillsborough.

New man in the Dugout

Perhaps the biggest news surrounding Sheffield Wednesday would be who would replace Darren Moore after the 47-year-old departed by mutual consent on June 19th, and now the official replacement has been named in the form of Spaniard Xisco Munoz.

Munoz is a recently familiar name to English football fans, having been in charge of Watford between December 2020 and October 2021, before being sacked somewhat harshly as the Hornets were sat 15th in the Premier League at the time.

The 42-year-old also knows what it takes to be successful, having been the man to take Watford to the Premier League in the 2020/21, albeit what warrants a successful season for Sheffield Wednesday in 2023/24 is completely different.

Now the managerial situation has been resolved, owner Dejphon Chansiri will look to hold talks with Xisco about potential targets after setting out his transfer policy plans prior to the confirmation, as per YorkshireLive.

"The manager works as part of the recruitment team, who provide a list of players that after all considerations is narrowed down to a shortlist presented to me as chairman. The manager will make the decision on the player and I will see if it can be achieved or not. The new manager will work exactly the same way. Of course, he cannot completely disturb the squad of players we already have, that is not possible at any club. But he will work with the team and bring his own players identified to the team and after that the process is the same."

Iorfa interest from Croatian Champions League outfit

Wednesday centre-back Dominic Iorfa is one player linked with a move away from Hillsborough, as Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb are reportedly interested in the 28-year-old.

Alan Nixon via Patreon was the first to break such reports, stating that Dinamo are looking to take advantage of Iorfa only having one year left to run on his current contract, having been at Sheffield Wednesday since the summer of 2019. This leaves Wednesday with one final opportunity to recoup any of the undisclosed fee they paid Wolverhampton Wanderers for four years ago.

It would seem that if any bid was to come in from the Croatian outfit , it would be hard for Wednesday to deny the move, as they present the opportunity of playing Champions League football.

Only one incoming

There is still a lack of speculation regarding any additions to the current Wednesday squad, with Reece James being the only confirmed signing so far this summer.

James featured 28 times for Wednesday last season, and played his part in turning around their remarkable deficit in the League One play-off semi-finals against Peterborough by scoring the third goal.

The 29-year-old has since made his move from Blackpool permanent in the last few days.