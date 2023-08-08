Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer business has started to pick up some pace in the last week or so.

For the majority of the summer, the Owls struggled to get players through the door, partly because it was a later turnaround with Darren Moore leaving and Xisco Munoz coming in.

But before their opening Championship game and now after it, transfer business does seem to be picking up, and that will be something Munoz and the Owls faithful will be keen to see happen.

Wednesday lost their opening game of the season to Southampton last Friday, and given there are still over three weeks left in the window, the club may know there is still some more business to be done.

What is the latest Sheffield Wednesday transfer news?

With that said, here at Football League World, we have looked at all the latest transfer news involving Sheffield Wednesday…

Tom Cannon deadline revealed

A decision for where Everton striker Tom Cannon is going to be playing his football this season is expected on Wednesday, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 20-year-old looks set to leave the Premier League side on loan again, with a host of Championship clubs waiting in the wing.

Sheffield Wednesday, Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland, Stoke City, and Birmingham City are all interested in the young forward, but it is said that Preston North End are the ones still leading the race.

Everton are said to be holding out for a £1 million loan fee for Cannon, something that has put a few teams off, but as it stands, the Owls are still interested in the forward.

Derby County offer rejected for Michael Smith

It was revealed last week that League One side Derby County had launched a loan offer to sign Wednesday striker Michael Smith.

Paul Warne is very familiar with Smith given the pair worked together at Rotherham United, and it seems the Derby boss is keen to reunite this summer.

According to the Sheffield Star, that bid for Smith has been rejected by Wednesday, and it is now unclear what Derby plan to do next.

The Rams are keen to add another striker to their squad given how light they are, and it remains uncertain at this stage if the pursuit for Smith is over.

Smith didn’t start the game against Southampton on Friday night and was, in fact, an unused substitute, something that Smith won’t want to continue happening this season.

Smith is contracted at Hillsborough until the summer of 2025, which means the club is in no rush to sell, but given they are trying to build a team to be competitive in the Championship, they are unlikely to let one of their main strikers leave on loan to a League One team.

Sheffield Wednesday confirm new signing

Sheffield Wednesday confirmed the signing of AC Milan goalkeeper Devis Vasquez on loan for the 2023/24 campaign.

The 25-year-old only joined the Serie A giants in January from his homeland of Columbia, but in his six months there he has failed to appear for the club.

Xisco Munoz has desrbi9ved Vasquez as a “very good keeper” and he will now join Cameron Dawson in the goalkeeping department.