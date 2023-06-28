Sheffield Wednesday's transfer plans have been affected by two events.

Firstly, the play-offs hasn't helped them in their quest to plan for the summer, because they didn't know what division they were going to be in until the latter stages of May.

That gave other teams a headstart on them, although the Owls were still in a good position to go on and secure some decent signings when they won the final, with their promotion likely to work in their favour in their quest to recruit some top-quality additions.

But the departure of Darren Moore has been a blow to their preparations for life back in the Championship - and with their new manager likely to need time to settle in and assess his current squad - it seems likely that much of their transfer business will be conducted during the latter stages of the transfer window.

In saying that, there's still plenty of time left before the new campaign starts.

Between now and their opening night tie against Southampton, it wouldn't be a shock to see several players linked with a switch to Hillsborough and some of these players could come in before their clash with the Saints.

Focusing less on the future for now, we take a look at some of the latest transfer newsbites including the Owls.

Chiedozie Ogbene moves to Luton Town

The Republic of Ireland international was linked with a switch to South Yorkshire - but journalist Rob Staton believes the Owls didn't make an offer for him despite registering their interest.

Instead, he has linked up with Rob Edwards' Luton, making the step up to the Premier League after an impressive 2022/23 campaign.

Recording nine goals and four assists in 42 competitive appearances, he could have been a useful addition for the Owls, but you can't begrudge him the chance to play at the top level after getting the opportunity to put pen to paper with the Hatters.

What's the latest on Sheffield Wednesday's summer transfer budget?

Owner Dejphon Chansiri has revealed that Moore's successor won't have a fixed budget to adhere to during the summer window, speaking to Yorkshire Live.

It wouldn't have been a surprise if the new boss was forced to work within a tight budget this summer, with a long stay in the Championship not guaranteed.

But Chansiri seems willing to spend during this window and has revealed that the manager will have a decent amount of power regarding signings.

Speaking on this subject, he said: "The manager will not have a fixed budget, there must be flexibility.

"Every manager who comes here knows everything about the club before he signs, there are no surprises.

"We debate every aspect before the appointment so the manager is across every situation. In my time, if the manager puts forward a convincing case for a player then we will look at that proposal and then decide if it is feasible or not."

"That player and any other player identified will be the final decision of the manager. As chairman, I always support every manager as much as I can, which has been the situation since I have been here."

Ellis Simms' latest

The Northern Echo believes the Owls have taken an interest in Everton forward Simms along with Stoke City and the striker's former loan club Sunderland.

Middlesbrough are just one of a number of other sides that have been linked, but it's Ipswich Town who have reportedly made a bid for him with a £4m offer being launched.

That's according to Football Insider, who believe this bid has been rejected despite the fact Simms' contract expires next year.

With yesterday's report in mind, his price tag could be a huge barrier for Wednesday in their potential quest to sign him, if they did want to recruit him permanently.