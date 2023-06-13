The 2022/23 season was a memorable one for Sheffield Wednesday as they secured a return to the Championship in dramatic circumstances via the League One play-offs.

The Owls returned to England’s second tier after two years in League One, beating fellow South Yorkshire outfit Barnsley 1-0 in the play-off final.

Josh Windass' dramatic last minute winner against Barnsley after extra time at Wembley was enough to gain them promotion.

Wednesday had accrued 96 points during the regular league season, narrowly missing out on automatic promotion to Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle.

They looked likely to remain in the third tier for another season, but managed to overcome a 4-0 deficit in the first leg of their play-off semi-final clash against Peterborough United and win on penalties at Hillsborough.

Multiple incomings will be needed to ensure survival in the second tier for Wednesday, such is the step-up in quality between League One and the Championship.

What is the latest Sheffield Wednesday transfer news?

Here, we look at all the latest news surrounding Sheffield Wednesday's transfer window plans…

Josh Windass

Southampton could potentially make a move for Sheffield Wednesday versatile attacker Josh Windass during the summer transfer window, the Sheffield Star has revealed.

The Owls have triggered an extension in his contract to keep the 29-year-old until next summer, but it remains to be seen whether Windass will stay beyond then.

He scored 16 times and registered seven assists in 42 competitive appearances for Wednesday. Windass can play as a striker, secondary-striker, or as a wide player, too.

Brooke Norton-Cuffy

Wednesday are weighing up a move for Arsenal defender Brooke Norton-Cuffy, also according to The Star.

The 19-year-old is "one of the players to have been discussed" by the Owls with a view to a potential loan deal as they prepare for life back in the Championship, although "no formal approach has yet been launched".

Norton-Cuffy has already had loans in the EFL, including joining Rotherham United in August, registering two assists in 21 appearances for the Millers before being recalled by Arsenal in January to sign for high-flying Coventry City instead. The right-wing-back made 24 appearances in all competitions to help the Sky Blues reach the Championship play-off final.

Chiedozie Ogbene

One player that has emerged on the radar at Hillsborough is Rotherham United forward Chiedozie Ogbene, who has attracted long-term interest from several current second tier clubs.

It could be another return to the market for players playing for their South Yorkshire neighbours once more after completing moves for Michael Ihiekwe and Michael Smith last summer.

According to the Telegraph's Mike McGrath, the Owls are considering the attacker who will see his contract expire at the end of this month, but there is also interest from Ipswich Town, Norwich City, and Luton Town.

Jordan Storey

Sheffield Wednesday are looking to secure a permanent move for Jordan Storey, according to Yorkshire Live.

The defender signed on loan in the January transfer window of 2022 and went on to feature 19 times in the league for Darren Moore’s side.

The 25-year-old earned a positive reputation among the coaches and club’s hierarchy. He returned to Preston where he made himself a regular in their side, but with promotion to the second tier now secured, Wednesday are hoping they can lure Storey back to Hillsborough for next season.