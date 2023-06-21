Sheffield Wednesday are on the search for a new manager after the shock departure of Darren Moore.

Moore left the club by mutual consent on Monday evening, just three weeks after leading the Owls to promotion from League One through the play-offs.

The Star claim that disagreements over transfer policy between Moore and chairman Dejphon Chansiri were a key factor in the decision, with the pair "sitting on different ends of the scale in terms of the backing that would be required and given".

Former Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal, who led the club to the Championship play-offs in 2016 and 2017, is reportedly under consideration for a return to the club, while Portuguese manager Vitor Campelos is said to be interested in the role.

It means there is significant uncertainty as the Owls prepare for their second tier return and while appointing a new manager will be the priority, the squad is need of reinforcements with the season fast approaching.

With the transfer window now open for business, we rounded up all the latest news from Hillsborough.

What is the latest Sheffield Wednesday transfer news?

Ipswich eye out-of-contract winger

According to The Star, Ipswich Town are interested in Wednesday's out-of-contract winger Marvin Johnson.

Johnson's contract at Hillsborough expires this summer and although he has been offered a new deal, he is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension.

The 32-year-old was a key part of the Owls' promotion this season, scoring three goals and registering 14 assists in 51 appearances in all competitions, establishing himself as a consistent and reliable performer at left-wing back.

Ipswich are not the only club keeping tabs on Johnson, with other clubs thought to be keen on bringing him in on a free transfer.

Owls in talks for James reunion

The Star claim that Wednesday are in talks to bring Blackpool defender Reece James back to the club next season, although no deal has yet been agreed.

James enjoyed a hugely successful loan spell at Hillsborough this season, scoring one goal and providing four assists in 34 appearances in all competitions, featuring at left centre-back, left wing-back and in midfield.

The 29-year-old has made no secret of his desire to return to the club this summer.

"Obviously I’ve got to see what happens and hopefully something can get done, but I’ve enjoyed my time here. It’s been incredible, far more than what I expected was going to happen. I fell in love with the club, the city, everything about it – but I’ll have to see what happens, what plays out over the summer. I’ll be patient. I’ve absolutely loved my time here, and we’re all Wednesday aren’t we?" James told The Star earlier this month.

However, it remains to be seen whether Moore's departure has an impact on the situation, with the 48-year-old known to be a big admirer of James having worked with him previously at Doncaster Rovers.

Will Sheffield Wednesday re-sign Jordan Storey this summer?

Another former loanee the Owls are keen to reunite with is Preston North End defender Jordan Storey, with Yorkshire Live claiming he is on their list of targets this summer.

Storey scored twice in 21 appearances for Wednesday in the second half of last season before establishing himself as a regular in the Lilywhites team this campaign after his return to Deepdale, scoring twice in 47 games in all competitions.

The 25-year-old is under contract at North End until summer 2025.

Wednesday plot move for Arsenal man

According to The Star, the Owls are weighing up a move for Arsenal defender Brooke Norton-Cuffy.

The 19-year-old is "one of the players to have been discussed" by the Owls with a view to a potential loan deal, although "no formal approach has yet been launched".

Norton-Cuffy spent the first half of the season on loan with Rotherham United before joining Coventry City on a temporary basis in January.

He made 24 appearances for the Sky Blues as they reached the Championship play-off final and he is likely to have no shortage of suitors this summer after his excellent performances for Mark Robins' side.