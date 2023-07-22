Sheffield Wednesday are continuing their preparations for their return to the Championship.

It has been a turbulent summer for the Owls since their promotion from League One, with Darren Moore leaving the club due to a disagreement with chairman Dejphon Chansiri over a wage increase and length of a new contract.

Former Watford manager Xisco Munoz, who led the Hornets to promotion the Premier League in 2021, has taken over at Hillsborough, but the Spaniard is yet to bring in any new additions.

The permanent signing of defender Reece James from Blackpool, which was completed before Munoz's appointment, is the club's only bit of business so far this summer and the squad is incredibly light after the departures of the likes of Dennis Adeniran, Jaden Brown, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Ben Heneghan, Jack Hunt and David Stockdale.

There is plenty of work for Wednesday to do in the remainder of the window and with under two weeks until the start of the Championship season, we rounded up all the latest news from Hillsborough.

What is the latest Sheffield Wednesday transfer news?

Sheffield Wednesday interested in David Button

According to Birmingham Live, Wednesday are interested in signing West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper David Button.

Journalist Alan Nixon claimed that Button had been "cleared to sign" for League One side Reading and was in discussions about a move to the Select Car Leasing Stadium, but a deal is not thought to be imminent and the Royals now seemingly face competition for his signature from the Owls.

Button began last season as the Baggies' first-choice goalkeeper, but he was dropped for Alex Palmer in October by former manager Steve Bruce.

He was handed another opportunity in the team following Palmer's injury in January, but he started just two league games before being replaced by Josh Griffiths.

Despite having a year remaining on his contract at The Hawthorns, Button will likely be allowed to depart on a free transfer.

Will Sheffield Wednesday re-sign Bailey Peacock-Farrell this summer?

Another goalkeeper on Wednesday's radar is Burnley's Bailey Peacock-Farrell, with Munoz confirming his interest in the 26-year-old earlier this week.

"Maybe yes, maybe no. He is one of the goalkeepers that we have on our list. I think he could be important for us," Munoz told the Yorkshire Post.

"I think he’s one of the important options for us, but we always have three or four options for each position."

Peacock-Farrell enjoyed a successful loan spell at Hillsborough in the 2021-22 season, but it does not seem he will be returning as he is reportedly set to join Danish side Aarhus.

Birmingham City, Hull City and Swansea City had also been linked with Peacock-Farrell, but Aarhus are hoping to "clinch a deal this weekend" for the Northern Ireland international.

Sheffield Wednesday miss out on Savage

Football Insider claimed that the Owls were keen on Manchester United midfielder Charlie Savage, along with Swansea City, Wigan Athletic and Reading.

However, it seems that the Royals have won the race for Savage, with the 20-year-old set to undergo a medical before signing a four-year deal at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Savage, who is the son for former Wales midfielder Robbie, spent the second half of last season on loan with Forest Green Rovers in League One, scoring one goal in 15 appearances, but he was unable to prevent his side's relegation.

Munoz frustration at Wednesday

After rounding off the pre-season trip to Spain with a 4-0 defeat to Eldense, Munoz admitted that his side are "not ready" for the start of the season.

"The club is working very well about the situation, and I hope that soon we will have news. In the market we need to know our conditions, our possibilities, and after that we try to find the best players in our level," Munoz told The Star.

"Everybody is working hard to get players very soon… I’ve given my list, we have everything there, and after we will see about negotiations for the situation. We’ll see when the first one opens the gate.

"Everybody understands the next stage, we have Luton from the Premier League and Southampton in the first game, and our team is not ready. We need something more, that’s what we’re thinking, but the process is the process and we understand that.

"Is it better that the players come yesterday rather than tomorrow? Of course, this is the idea. But we need to understand the situation and that we’re trying to take the best players for our club.

"To the fans, this is our reality and our point and we try to improve these situations.

"This, right now, is our team and we will see what happens tomorrow and then after tomorrow. The most important thing is we try to give them better things. Our job right now is to try to give the best team."