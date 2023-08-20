Sheffield Wednesday have made a poor start to their return to the Championship.

Xisco Munoz’s side have lost their three opening games, which has put them bottom of the second division table.

There is still plenty of time to turn things around, but it has been an ominous few games for the Owls upon their return to this level.

It has been a tumultuous summer for the Yorkshire club, who were forced into a sudden managerial change following the abrupt departure of Darren Moore.

Defeats to Southampton, Hull City and Preston North End have not made things any easier, with the club aiming to maintain their status in the second tier beyond just one campaign.

What are the latest Sheffield Wednesday transfer headlines?

The transfer window could still give the club a chance to find some remaining improvements in their squad to boost their survival chances.

Wednesday have until 1 September to make any final deals before the market shuts until January.

Here we look at the latest transfer news surrounding Sheffield Wednesday…

Ikpeazu talks

According to The Star, Wednesday have held talks with former Middlesbrough forward Uche Ikpeazu.

The 28-year-old is currently a free agent following a spell in Turkey with Konyaspor and is keen on a return to English football.

Ikpeazu has also previously played for Watford, featuring 64 times in the Championship during his career.

Wednesday could be his next club, with both parties in discussions over a deal that could see him join the Owls.

Munoz is keen to reinforce his attacking options, which could make Ikpeazu an ideal signing for the club.

Moore battle

According to Football Transfers, Sheffield Wednesday and West Brom are set to compete for the signing of Liam Moore.

The 30-year-old is currently a free agent following his departure from Reading earlier this summer.

Moore spent seven years with the Royals but has exited the club following their relegation to League One.

The defender is an experienced player at a Championship level, making over 200 appearances in the second division throughout his career.

Both Wednesday and the Baggies are targeting defensive reinforcement before the window closes, with Moore now having been identified as a potential target.

Hunt future

Jack Hunt has found a new club following his departure from Wednesday at the end of last season.

Bristol Rovers have confirmed their signing of the 32-year-old after the end of his two-year spell back with the Owls.

Hunt enjoyed a second stint at Hillsborough, where he helped the club gain promotion to the Championship via the play-offs last May.

The Englishman featured 54 times in the league across his two years with the club, contributing three goals and six assists.

He fell down the pecking order in his second campaign with Moore’s side, making just 16 appearances in League One.

He will now be hoping he can play a role in helping Joey Barton’s side compete at the top end of the third division table over the next year.

The Pirates have five points from their opening four games of the new season, earning one win, two draws and a loss to start the campaign.