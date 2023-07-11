Sheffield Wednesday will need to strengthen quite a few areas before they kick off their season against Southampton during the early stages of next month.

Although they already have some gifted players at their disposal, many of whom belong in the Championship, they lack depth in several positions and this is why Dejphon Chansiri needs to work with Xisco Munoz to get as many deals over the line as possible before they take to the pitch against the Saints.

Their goalkeeping area is in need of an addition following David Stockdale's departure - and they may also benefit from having a bit more depth at wing-back with the likes of Jack Hunt and Jaden Brown leaving the club.

The Owls do have some decent midfield options which is a positive, but it wouldn't hurt them to add more depth to this area depending on their formation and it will be interesting to see whether they consistently operate with advanced wide players during the 2023/24 campaign.

They don't have many natural wingers at their disposal, so that's another department that may need looking at. They already have some of the ingredients needed to be a good team - but there's plenty of work to do.

Thankfully, they have been linked with quite a few players and we take a look at these recent transfer stories below.

Troy Deeney in Sheffield Wednesday talks

The Owls have engaged in talks with Troy Deeney regarding a potential player/coach role at Hillsborough, according to the Daily Mail.

Following his departure from Birmingham City, it was unclear whether he was going to keep playing but he could potentially link up with Xisco again.

The two worked together at Watford and celebrated a promotion together during that time, with that potentially set to be crucial to the South Yorkshire side in their quest to get a deal over the line.

They already have a number of forward options at their disposal, but the likes of Mallik Wilks and Josh Windass may be required in others, opening up a vacancy in the forward department for Deeney to fill.

Battle with Sheffield United and Blackpool for Chris Francis

The Daily Mail has also reported that AFC Bournemouth defender Francis has interest from several sides in different divisions.

He’s currently on trial at Sheffield United after playing in a friendly for Charlton Athletic - but the Owls and League One side Blackpool are also believed to be interested in recruiting him.

He was released by the Cherries this summer, so he’s available on a free transfer and Wednesday could make the most of that by recruiting him.

The 20-year-old isn’t guaranteed to be a regular starter at Hillsborough straight away - and it remains to be seen whether they launch a formal offer to him.

However, he could potentially be brought in and sold on for a healthy profit in the future.

Axel Werner interest

Journalist Angel Garcia has claimed that the South Yorkshire outfit are interested in free-agent goalkeeper Werner, following his departure from Elche.

Making just five appearances for the latter during the 2022/23 campaign, he will be looking to get more game time under his belt and he could do so at Hillsborough.

Stockdale’s departure means Cameron Dawson needs competition for a starting spot, so the potential addition of Werner could be a much-needed one.

However, it’s believed Crystal Palace are also in the race for him.

Sheffield Wednesday and Watford in Luke Chambers race

Watford and the Owls are both interested in Liverpool left-back Luke Chambers, according to The Athletic.

Brown’s departure could mean that Reece James operates in a back four if Xisco wants to switch from a back three - but having another option in that department may not be a bad idea.

Unfortunately for them, Bayer Leverkusen are also believed to be interested in taking the Reds’ youngster on loan.

The 19-year-old has already plied his trade in the Scottish Premiership, making a respectable 16 appearances for Kilmarnock during the second half of the season and making a good impression whilst he was there.