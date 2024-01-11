Sheffield Wednesday face an important few weeks ahead as Danny Rohl looks to stamp his authority on the first team squad.

This month is the German’s first opportunity to make changes to his side since his arrival as manager in October.

The 34-year-old has turned things around at Hillsborough to an extent, but the club remains inside the relegation zone as we start the second half of the campaign.

Two wins in their most recent league games has seen them move within three points of safety, but reinforcements may still be needed in order to ultimately avoid the drop.

Clubs have until 1 February to make any further additions to their squads before the window shuts until the summer.

Here we look at the latest transfer news surrounding Sheffield Wednesday ahead of this weekend’s clash with Southampton…

Michael Smith stance

According to Darren Witcoop, Smith is attracting interest from clubs in League One.

The Owls have yet to make a decision on whether to allow the forward to depart the Yorkshire outfit this month.

Smith has made 14 appearances in the Championship this season, including seven starts, and has contributed three goals.

However, he has struggled for game time under Rohl, and may prefer to take the drop down to the third tier in order to receive more regular minutes.

Lee Gregory finds himself in a similar position, with clubs from League One also looking at the 35-year-old.

Ugbo pursuit

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the signing of Ike Ugbo from Ligue 2 side Troyes on loan.

Rohl has been seeking extra firepower this January, and now Sheffield Wednesday have brought the 25-year-old to the club for the remainder of the campaign.

Ugbo was on loan with Cardiff City, but the Owls have successfully negotiated a deal with Troyes to see him swap clubs.

The forward has been out of action in recent weeks due to a hamstring injury, but he has returned to the squad and should be available this weekend.

He contributed four goals and one assist for the Bluebirds this season from 20 appearances in the Championship.

Ugbo’s arrival could be a big coup in the club’s bid to stave off relegation back to League One.

Wednesday have been linked with a potential move for Conor Coventry this January.

The West Ham midfielder has struggled for game time in David Moyes’ side, and could now depart the London club on a temporary or permanent basis.

Wednesday face competition in the race to sign the midfielder, with Charlton Athletic also interested in the 23-year-old.

However, according to The Star, negotiations between the Yorkshire side and West Ham are proving quite difficult.

Coventry has also yet to make a decision on his future, meaning talks have stalled over a potential transfer.

The deal isn’t dead just yet, but it is clear that a stumbling block needs to be overcome in order to seal an agreement.