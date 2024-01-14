It has been a much-improved few months for Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

The Owls were promoted from League One last season after beating Barnsley in the play-off final at Wembley in May, and they had looked to be in danger of making an immediate return to the third tier.

Wednesday made their worst start to a season in their history, resulting in the sacking of Xisco Munoz in October, but performances and results have improved significantly under Danny Rohl.

The Owls had been in good form in recent weeks, but it was a tough afternoon for Rohl's men as they were beaten 4-0 by third-placed Southampton at St Mary's on Saturday, with goals from Che Adams, Adam Armstrong, Ryan Fraser and Sekou Mara securing an emphatic victory for the Saints.

Wednesday currently sit 22nd in the table, four points from safety, and they are back in action when they host Coventry City at Hillsborough on Saturday.

It has been a busy month for the Owls, with James Beadle and Ike Ugbo arriving on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion and Troyes respectively, while Tyreeq Bakinson has joined Charlton Athletic on a temporary basis, and John Buckley has returned to parent club Blackburn Rovers.

There are likely to be further incomings and outgoings at the club over the coming weeks, and we rounded up all the latest Wednesday transfer news.

Owls reignite interest in Newcastle player

Wednesday were keen to bring Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden to the club in the summer, but he instead joined Belgian side Standard Liege on loan.

Hayden made 11 appearances in all competitions for Standard Liege, but he was recalled by the Magpies earlier this month, and according to Football Insider, he is expected to make a loan move to the Championship.

Wednesday have reportedly reignited their interest in the 28-year-old, but they face competition from Birmingham City, Plymouth Argyle and Blackburn Rovers.

The Owls already have one midfielder on loan from Newcastle in Jeff Hendrick, and The Star claim that Wednesday have held talks with the Premier League outfit about ending Hendrick's stay at the club.

Derby plot Michael Smith move

According to The Star, striker Michael Smith is attracting interest from League One clubs this month.

Wednesday are said to have received enquiries about signing the 32-year-old on a free transfer or a loan, but those advances have been rejected.

Journalist Darren Witcoop reports that Derby County are keen on Smith in a move that would see the striker reunite with Rams boss Paul Warne after the pair worked together previously at Rotherham United, achieving three promotions to the Championship during their time at the New York Stadium.

Smith has scored three goals in 16 appearances in all competitions for the Owls this season, but his game time has been limited in recent weeks, with the likes of Bailey Cadamarteri and Ashley Fletcher preferred ahead of him, and the arrival of Ugbo could push him further down the pecking order.

The Star claim that Wednesday defender Liam Palmer is on the radar of clubs in the United States, both from the MLS and lower leagues.

Palmer came through the Owls' academy, and he has gone on to make over 400 appearances for the club, but it had looked like his days at Hillsborough were numbered after he failed to feature in any of Rohl's first six games in charge.

However, Palmer has enjoyed an impressive revival since then, establishing himself as a regular in the team in recent weeks, and his performances have been crucial to Wednesday's upturn in form.

Palmer is now in the last six months of his contract at Hillsborough, enabling him to sign a pre-contract deal with clubs from abroad, and while Rohl said that the 32-year-old remains a key part of his plans, he could not rule out his departure.

"Liam has done well in the moment and there is no reason why not, but honestly you never know," Rohl told The Star.

"He has had such a long time at the one club and maybe Liam is thinking 'OK, yeah, I want to go for a new experience.'

"For me in my mind it is absolutely not in this moment, he is still part of the team and we are looking forward to the next season. After the January window we will sit together with the players, give them input as to what is in my mind and what is important in my mind. There is no issue and no problem in this case."

Another player facing an uncertain future is goalkeeper Devis Vasquez.

Vasquez joined the Owls on loan from AC Milan in the summer, and he began the season as the club's first choice goalkeeper, but he was dropped for Cameron Dawson after Munoz's sacking, and he has failed to regain his place.

With Wednesday bringing Beadle in on loan, there has been speculation that Vasquez's deal could be terminated, and Rohl hinted that he could be set to return to the San Siro.

"At the moment he’s still part of our training group, but lets see what happens in the next days… That’s the same for all of the players, while they are part of our team they will be as a normal player with good training, good feedback, and talks like normal. That’s how I want to lead my group - be fair, give a chance, and then see what happens," Rohl told The Star.