It looks set to be a busy end to the January transfer window at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls were promoted to the Championship last season after beating Barnsley in the League One play-off final at Wembley in May, and they had looked to be in danger of making an immediate return to the third tier.

Wednesday made their worst start to a season in their history, resulting in the sacking of Xisco Munoz in October, but performances and results have improved significantly under Danny Rohl, offering hope that survival can be achieved.

The Owls suffered their second consecutive defeat as they were beaten 2-1 by Coventry City at Hillsborough on Saturday, and they currently sit 23rd in the table, five points from safety.

Wednesday have brought in two new players this month, with goalkeeper James Beadle and striker Ike Ugbo joining on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion and Troyes respectively, and Rohl will be keen to strengthen his squad further before next week's deadline.

With just days remaining in the transfer window, we rounded up the latest news involving the Owls.

Michael Smith to Derby latest

According to BBC Derby Sport, Derby County have made a loan offer for striker Michael Smith, including a "significant wage contribution", but Wednesday are said to be "demanding an excessive fee in return".

Smith joined the Owls from Rotherham in June 2022, and he was their top scorer with 20 goals in all competitions as they won promotion last season.

The 32-year-old has scored three goals in 16 games so far this campaign, but his minutes have been increasingly limited under Rohl, and he has made just three substitute appearances since early November.

A move to Pride Park would see Smith reunite with Rams manager Paul Warne after the pair worked together previously at Rotherham, and the striker is said to be keen to make the switch.

However, The Star claim that Wednesday would prefer a permanent exit for Smith at this point, and with Derby operating under financial restrictions, it could be difficult for them to complete a deal.

Striker Gregory scored 11 goals and provided six assists in 47 appearances in all competitions last season, but like Smith, he has also fallen out of favour following Rohl's arrival.

The 35-year-old began the season as a regular under Munoz, but he has made just one substitute appearance since late October, frequently being left out of the matchday squad altogether.

Gregory is said to be attracting interest from clubs in League One and Two, including ambitious fourth tier promotion hopefuls Wrexham, and he is expected to depart Hillsborough before the deadline.

However, Rohl insists that neither Smith nor Gregory will be allowed to depart unless the club's valuations are met.

"We have had honest conversations," Rohl told The Star.

"I have had these with my players in the last weeks, not just in the transfer window. They all know exactly what their position is at the moment and I think Lee Gregory and Michael Smith can help some teams.

"It is still the same. If some clubs want to take players from us, then we also have to find an agreement. It is the same for the players that we want, we have to find the agreement with their clubs. This is now about finding an agreement and if we find the best situation for everybody then it makes sense. If not, then they are players still for my team and it is about going forward together and being successful."

Owls eye Wigan player

According to a report from HITC, Wednesday are one of the Championship clubs interested in Wigan Athletic winger Jordan Jones, along with Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United.

Jones joined the Latics from Rangers in August 2021, but he initially struggled to establish himself in the team, spending time out on loan with St Mirren and Kilmarnock.

However, the 29-year-old has been a regular since returning to the club in the summer, scoring one goal and providing nine assists in 23 appearances in all competitions this season to help Shaun Maloney's side to 13th in the League One table.

Jones' contract at the DW Stadium expires in the summer, but Wigan are keen to keep hold of the Northern Ireland international, and they are preparing to offer him a new deal to fend off interest from elsewhere.