It has been a turbulent season for Sheffield Wednesday so far in the Championship.

The Owls were promoted from League One last season after beating Barnsley in the play-off final at Wembley in May, and they had looked in danger of making an immediate return to the third tier.

Wednesday made their worst start to a season in their history, resulting in the sacking of Xisco Munoz in October, but performances and results have improved significantly under Danny Rohl.

It has been a tough couple of weeks for the Owls, and they suffered their second consecutive defeat as they were beaten 2-1 by Coventry City at Hillsborough on Saturday.

Rohl's men currently sit 23rd in the table, five points from safety, and they are back in action when they host the Sky Blues once again in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday night.

It has been a busy start to the January transfer window for Wednesday, with James Beadle and Ike Ugbo arriving on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion and Troyes respectively, while John Buckley and Devis Vasquez have returned to their parent clubs after their loan deals were terminated.

With just under two weeks until the deadline, we rounded up all the latest Owls transfer news.

Marvin Johnson latest

After starring in Wednesday's promotion-winning season last term, winger Johnson was surprisingly frozen out by former manager Munoz at the start of the campaign.

However, Johnson was brought back into the fold following Rohl's arrival, and he has impressed since his return to the team, scoring three goals and providing two assists in 14 appearances.

Ipswich Town were linked with Johnson in the summer, and according to the The Star, the Tractor Boys have reignited their interest in the 33-year-old.

Journalist Alex Crook claims that Ipswich have had a £1 million bid rejected by the Owls for Johnson, but there have been conflicting reports, with the East Anglian Daily Times reporting that no offer has been lodged and claiming that the club would be unwilling to pay a significant fee for him.

Wednesday will surely be desperate to keep hold of Johnson given his excellent recent form, but Rohl admitted that no decision has yet been made on the winger's future.

"This is a moment in the transfer window and it doesn't mean there is immediately a move in one direction or another direction. We can look, we have some days where we can do something and decide what is best for the team. This is our job as a club and we have to prepare in both directions," Rohl told The Star.

"In the transfer window anything is possible in both directions. What is clear is that he is a starter at the moment, he has a lot of running forward, he has made improvements in defence and he is a good left full-back for us and he is helpful. In the end some decisions are on the other table, not my table.

"Marvin did well and gave us a good impact, he tried everything and was fantastic.

"I have had a lot of talks and conversations with my players in the last days, this is important. It is about the games. Especially with Marvin, I have a good relationship. I brought him back on track. In October he was far away from the team and now he has performed well, he showed his performance and his attitude and this was so important for me. It is a good sign and we will see what we can do. He is a fantastic player in fantastic shape."

Josh Windass interest

Forward Windass wrote his name into Wednesday history when he scored a 123rd-minute winner to seal promotion for the club in last season's play-off final.

The 30-year-old has remained an integral part of the side this campaign, and he netted his fourth goal of the season in the loss to the Sky Blues on Saturday, while he has also provided two assists in 21 appearances in all competitions.

Windass' contract at Hillsborough expires in the summer, and Sky Sports revealed earlier this month that Argentinian side Club Atlético Talleres are interested in him once again having previously had a six-figure bid rejected in 2022.

The Athletic reporter Tom Bogert claims that MLS outfit Real Salt Lake are also keen on Windass, but amid speculation over his future, the forward was full of praise for the impact Rohl has made at the club.

"He's not really spoken to me individually that much, but the way he sees football and coaches football is the way I see it," Windass told The Star.

"He's the best coach I've ever had by far and the way he sees football and explains it with Henrik (Pedersen) and the staff, I think they're unbelievable to be honest at what they do.

"I said when he first got the job, if it's good enough for Thomas Muller, then it's good enough for us!

"He shows us clips of Bayern Munich now, they're a far better team but the ideas and stuff is the same.

"He's taught us a lot and it's all stuff that's right. It's nice to have someone come in who shares your belief in how football should be played."

Owls eye ex-Arsenal defender

According to Football Insider, Wednesday have enquired about the signing of Puskas Akademia defender Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill.

Ormonde-Ottewill came through the Arsenal academy, and he went on to have spells with Swindon Town, Helmond Sport, Dordrecht and Excelsior before making the move to Hungary in September 2022.

The 27-year-old has made 17 appearances for Puskas Akademia this season, but as he enters the final six months of his contract, he is attracting interest from elsewhere, with several MLS sides also said to be keen.

Ormonde-Ottewill is primarily a left-back, but he can also play in a more advanced wing-back role, and with Johnson's future uncertain, he could be seen as a potential replacement.