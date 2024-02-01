It promises to be a busy day at Hillsborough as Danny Rohl looks to bolster his side's survival chances.

Another striker is firmly on the agenda, with Michael Smith and Lee Gregory failing to hit top form during the 2023/24 campaign.

The Owls are also on the lookout for another midfielder, with George Byers potentially on his way out of the club.

Here we take a look at the transfer latest from Hillsborough.

George Byers nears Sheffield Wednesday exit

Byers could well have played his last game for Sheffield Wednesday, with the 27-year-old set to return to League One.

The Sheffield Star initially claimed the former Swansea midfielder would be free to leave Hillsborough, with an unnamed League One club interested in the midfielder's services.

George Byers 2023/24 statistics, as per transfermarkt Matches 22 Goals 1 Assists 1 Yellow cards 1

The Mirror's Darren Witcoop has since claimed Barnsley and Blackpool were interested in Byers, with Wednesday looking to make room for another midfield addition.

However, it's The Seasiders who have won the race, according to The Star's Alex Miller.

With Byers out of contract at the end of the season, he's likely to have played his last game for the Owls after impressing during Wednesday's 2022/23 promotion-winning campaign.

After spending nearly three years with the club, Byers' 14 goals in 78 appearances will live long in the memory of Owls' fans, with the silky midfielder vital during the club's play-off success last season.

If he does secure his exit, he will, without a doubt, be greeted fondly if he ever does return donning the colours of another club.

Duncan McGuire in Sheffield Wednesday talks

Wednesday are also trying to land Orlando City's 22-year-old striker Duncan McGuire.

According to Italian transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, the USA international's move to Blackburn Rovers "collapsed", which has led to the Owls' reported interest and they could hijack their rivals' failed deal.

According to National World's Chris Wheatley, McGuire is currently in the UK ahead of his potential move to Hillsborough, although the board are still waiting for a response from Orlando City.

It's also believed three other clubs are interested in the 22-year-old, who scored 13 goals during the 2022/23 MLS season. With Lee Gregory and Michael Smith failing to find form this season, another forward is non-negotiable.

Failure to get this deal over the line could be extremely damaging to Wednesday's hopes of remaining in the Championship.

If the board can get a deal over the line, it will finally be a show of ambition from Dejphon Chansiri and the board. A young international striker with a good scoring record would not have come cheap.

Wednesday in race for Cardiff City's Andy Rinomhota

According to Football Insider, Cardiff's Andy Rinomhota is also on Wednesday's radar.

The 26-year-old midfielder has fallen out of favour in south Wales and could be set for a loan move away.

The Owls' head of recruitment, Kevin Beadell, has previously worked with Cardiff which could make a move slightly easier to manage.

And with Byers' departure close, Rinomhota would provide Rohl with another combative midfield option as he looks to steer Wednesday to safety.

Considering the Owls' league position, experienced heads are required and the 26-year-old's 167 Championship appearances certainly tick a lot of boxes.