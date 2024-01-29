Highlights Sheffield Wednesday have submitted a third bid for Orlando City striker Duncan McGuire after two previous offers were rejected.

It could be a busy end to the January transfer window at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls were promoted from League One last season after beating Barnsley in the play-off final at Wembley in May, and they had looked to be in danger of making an immediate return to the third tier.

Wednesday made their worst start to a season in their history, resulting in the sacking of Xisco Munoz in October, but performances and results have improved significantly under Danny Rohl, offering hope that survival can be achieved.

The Owls currently sit 23rd in the table, six points from safety, and they are back in action when they host Watford at Hillsborough on Wednesday night.

Wednesday have brought in two new additions so far this month, with goalkeeper James Beadle and striker Ike Ugbo joining on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion and Troyes respectively, and Rohl will be keen to strengthen his squad further before Thursday's deadline.

With just days remaining in the transfer window, we rounded up all the latest news involving the Owls.

Wednesday submit new bid for Duncan McGuire

According to The Star, Wednesday have made a third bid for Orlando City striker Duncan McGuire after having two previous offers rejected.

McGuire joined Orlando City from Lane United in February, and he enjoyed an excellent first season at the club, scoring 15 goals and providing three assists in 37 appearances in all competitions.

The 22-year-old received his first call up to the senior USA squad at international level earlier this month, and he made his debut for his country as a substitute in the 1-0 defeat to Slovenia.

Orlando City have been in talks with McGuire over a new contract, but he has told the club he will not be signing an extension as he looks to make a move overseas.

The Owls' third bid for McGuire is said to be their final proposal, and they face competition for his signature, with other clubs in England also keen on the striker.

Marvin Johnson to Ipswich latest

Ipswich Town were linked with winger Marvin Johnson in the summer before he signed a new contract at Hillsborough, and according to The Star, the Tractor Boys have reignited their interest in the 33-year-old.

Journalist Alex Crook said that Ipswich have had a £1m bid rejected by the Owls for Johnson, but there have been conflicting reports, with The Star claiming that the "initial enquiry was based around a free transfer deal with possible incentive payments".

After starring for Wednesday as they won promotion from League One last season, Johnson was surprisingly frozen out by former manager Xisco Munoz at the start of the campaign.

However, Johnson was brought back into the fold following Rohl's arrival, and he has impressed since making his return to action, scoring three goals and providing two assists in 15 appearances.

The two clubs remain in talks over a potential deal for Johnson, but Rohl has warned Ipswich they will need to improve their offer.

"They are still in conversation, but it is clear from my side. Honestly, to release such a player would be hard. We want to keep him, but for sure it depends. Everybody must now that he is a starter for our side, it is about good performance. You cannot come to Wednesday and bring nothing. If you want such a player then it means you have to invest. This is a clear message from our side that if a club want to take one of our starters then you cannot ask to do it for free. We will see what happens in the end," Rohl told The Star.

"All in all, if Marvin is still part of our team and if he is still here then he will go again. He knows that a few weeks ago he was far away. I took him, I gave him self-confidence and we are very honest with each other. He is very thankful that I gave him the opportunity to come back and sometimes it is also important to have this relationship."

Blackpool interested in George Byers

According to TEAMtalk, Blackpool are in talks over a potential deal to sign midfielder George Byers.

Byers has established himself as a firm fan favourite at Hillsborough since his arrival from Swansea City in August 2021, and he played a key role in the Owls' promotion push last season until his campaign was ended by injury in March.

The 27-year-old has scored one goal and provided one assist in 22 appearances this season, but he has struggled to nail down a regular place in the starting line-up under Rohl, being substituted at half-time and dropped on a number of occasions.

Byers has not featured since being sent off in the 1-0 win at Preston North End last month, and he was not included in the matchday squad against Coventry on Friday night.

The midfielder is out of contract in the summer, but The Star claimed earlier this month that Byers was still part of Rohl's plans, and that the Owls would not consider allowing him to depart in January.

However, TEAMtalk report that Rohl could consider sanctioning Byers' exit before the end of the window if he is able to bring in reinforcements.