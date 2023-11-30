Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's relegation battle is being compounded by financial problems both on and off the pitch.

The club is operating without a Head of Recruitment and must sell players to bring in reinforcements in January.

Manager Danny Rohl is determined to strengthen the squad in the upcoming transfer window, although specifics on player profiles and budget are unknown.

Sheffield Wednesday currently look destined for relegation and January will be an important roll of the dice.

The financial problems at Hillsborough have been made clear in recent months, both on and off the pitch. The Owls have struggled tremendously for form this season as they find themselves in a relegation battle that looks difficult to escape from.

Last night's 1-1 draw with Leicester City breathed some new life into their survival hopes but results for teams around them at the bottom have not helped their cause.

The club is currently operating without a Head of Recruitment and meetings have been held between Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Rohl, and chairman Dejphon Chansiri regarding the upcoming January transfer window.

The bad news is that the Owls have reached their 25-man limit in terms of their EFL squad registration list, so the club must allow players to leave in order to bring in reinforcements.

We will have to wait and see if Sheffield Wednesday are active in January, but Football League World looks at the latest transfer news at the club ahead of the window.

Danny Rohl hints ahead of January

The Sheffield Wednesday boss has spoken a couple of times recently regarding the upcoming window, and seems keen to get new faces through the door. Following the Owls' 2-1 loss to Birmingham City on the weekend, Rohl spoke to Yorkshire Live and was questioned on the January transfer window.

He said, "I know it's a big topic but it's not easy. I have a clear idea of what I want in January and I'll push this topic. But until then I'll work hard with my players."

The Owls boss failed to give much away regarding the types of players he is looking at bringing in January but made it very clear that he is determined to strengthen the squad.

Elsewhere, Rohl spoke to The Star and reiterated the importance of the upcoming transfer window. "I know January is an important topic, but as everybody knows, January is not easy. I have a clear idea of what I want to have in January. We will try it and I will push this topic."

Again, no indication with regards to the desired player profiles, but a sign that there will be movement in the window. At this stage, we have no idea on the budget that Sheffield Wednesday will have to work with, so it should be an interesting January period.

Young trialist features for U21s

As per The Star, a new face made an appearances in Sheffield Wednesday's recent U21 clash with Hull City. Centre-half Dan Ellison played the full ninety minutes as The Owls overcame Hull by five goals to two.

The 18-year-old is on the books at non-league Chippenham Town, who play their football in the National League South. He has started five league games for Chippenham, scoring an impressive three goals from defence.

Ellison looks an extremely promising talent, and while the step up from tier six to tier two of English football may be a big one, it may be worth signing the player on a permanent deal in January and giving him more game time in the U21s until he is ready for first-team football.