This season has been a struggle for Sheffield Wednesday so far but a busy January transfer window could be vital as they look to avoid relegation from the Championship.

The Owls sit 22nd in the second tier table but after an upturn in fortunes under Danny Rohl a win in their next game could see them climb above Huddersfield Town and out of the relegation zone.

Championship table (As it stands 5th January) Teams PL GD PTS 17 Blackburn Rovers 26 -9 32 18 Plymouth Argyle 26 -2 29 19 Stoke City 26 -7 29 20 Birmingham City 26 -11 28 21 Huddersfield Town 26 -18 25 22 Sheffield Wednesday 26 -19 22 23 QPR 26 -16 21 24 Rotherham United 26 -26 18

A run of good form has taken the club away from near-certain relegation, but the transfers rumoured this month could have a big impact on the Owls remainder of the season.

Here's all the latest Wednesday transfer news...

West Ham midfielder targeted for loan deal

Wednesday have got their eye on West Ham United's Conor Coventry, according to the Sheffield Star.

The 23-year-old has previously spent time on loan at Lincoln City, Peterborough United, MK Dons and Rotherham, but has struggled to find a place in the Hammers' team this season.

Coventry came through the academy at West Ham, and has made 10 senior appearances for the club he has played for since the age of 10.

However, the Owls will face competition for the Ireland international, as Charlton are also reportedly interested in signing the midfielder on loan in January.

Related Don Goodman thinks Birmingham City could follow Sheffield Wednesday example Don Goodman suggest Birmingham could follow in the footsteps of Sheffield Wednesday.

Tyreeq Bakinson set for exit from Wednesday

With the Owls reportedly targeting a move for Coventry, one man who seems likely to leave Wednesday in return is midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson. The midfielder was signed in 2022 from Bristol City, but has only made 10 appearances this season for the Owls.

The 25-year-old made 32 appearances for the Owls last season, but has struggled to find game time as Wednesday battle against relegation to League One this season.

Tyreeq Bakinson statistics at Sheffield Wednesday - Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 10 1 0 2022/23 32 1 1

It has been reported by the Sheffield Star that the midfielder is having a medical at Charlton Athletic ahead of a six-month loan move to the club.

The midfielder's contract is up at the end of the season, so getting his wages off the books six months earlier can help Wednesday to bring in more players in the January transfer window in hopes of staying in the division this season.

Rohl targets loan from Bayern Munich and Bundesliga clubs

Owls boss Rohl is reportedly looking to bring in some loan signings this season, with a particular interest in the Bundesliga and his former club Bayern Munich.

Rohl spent time coaching at Bayern Munich and for the Germany national team, and is said to be looking at bringing some of his ex-exployer's players to Hillsborough in time for the second half of the season.

When he was asked about whether he was looking at players from former club Bayern Munich, the Owls boss told the Sheffield Star: "You are always looking and talking to some people. It's not just our former clubs, it's also about the Bundesliga, the second division.

"We are always looking at what we can do, what we can't do, where it is helpful to have the conversation and get the feedback of what makes sense, what makes no sense."