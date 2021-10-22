Sheffield Wednesday transfer hurdle played down as Wolves watch player situation unfold

Sheffield Wednesday have been in contact with Wolves over Theo Corbeanu with Darren Moore revealing that Matt Jackson is happy with the work the Owls are doing with the Molineux loanee.

It’s been a struggle for Corbeanu since he arrived in South Yorkshire. He’s played only 85 minutes for Moore in League One, with Wednesday leaning on others to get them going in the third-tier.

A report from The Athletic confirmed that if game time at Wednesday does not increase there ‘could be a move elsewhere’ by the time the January transfer window comes around.

That’s been put to Moore today, with the Sheffield Wednesday boss revealing that he spoke with Jackson (Wolves’ loan manager) late last month about Corbeanu.

As per the Sheffield Star, Moore said: “I’ve heard nothing from Wolves on that (a possible recall). Matt came over to speak to us before the Wigan game. We had a lovely cup of tea and sat for a good hour.

“What he communicated to us was that they were happy with the work we were doing with Theo at the training ground.

“We illustrated and showed the work we’re doing with Theo. One thing guaranteed is that whenever he returns to Wolves he’ll be a better player for it because of the environment he’s working in, with senior players. “He’s come here to play games and when that opportunity arises we’ll get Theo on the pitch when it’s right.” The 19-year-old was an unused substitute for Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday evening as the Owls rallied to secure a point with a 1-1 draw at Cambridge United. Callum Paterson, Lee Gregory and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru were Moore’s attacking unit of choice, then the likes of Saido Berahino and Olamide Shodipo were turned to from the bench.

The Verdict

Wednesday are walking a bit of a tightrope here if they want to retain Corbeanu for the entire season. Wolves are well within their rights to recall him and get him the game time they see fit.

Ultimately, Wednesday aren’t playing a system that suits what the winger offers right now. Moore is playing with wing-backs and a two man attack, so it’s difficult to fit the teenager in.

Things might change as the schedule intensifies, the hope for Wednesday will be that it isn’t too late in the day by then.

It seems the two clubs have a decent relationship and Moore is relaxed about the situation too. January is a long way away and this is maybe something to revisit further down the line.

Thoughts? Let us know!