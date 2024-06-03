Highlights Sheffield Wednesday is interested in potentially signing Ovie Ejaria, who has not played since November 202

At 26, time is running out for Ejaria to reach his potential, making him a potentially low-cost high reward addition.

Danny Rohl could help Ejaria thrive at Sheffield Wednesday, giving him a fresh start to showcase his talent in the Championship.

After leaving Reading last December, Ovie Ejaria has been without a club, but it appears as if he's looking to change that in the coming months.

The former Liverpool man has been linked with a return to the Championship, with the Sheffield Star reporting that Sheffield Wednesday are interested in bringing him to Hillsborough.

It's reported that Ejaria trained with the club toward the end of last season, and Wednesday could make the decision to sign him as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of next season.

Ejaria has also reportedly spent time on trial with Plymouth Argyle recently, so it appears that he could be making a Championship return in the coming months.

Signing Ovie Ejaria could reap huge rewards for Sheffield Wednesday

It's been a tough couple of seasons for Ovie Ejaria, and he hasn't played a game of football since November 2022, so clearly he may be a bit rusty, but he should be motivated to show what he can do.

At 26, Ejaria will be realising that time is running out for him if he's to live up to his full potential, and the longer he remains a free agent, the harder it could become to find a club in the future.

Given the fact he's not played a game in over 18 months and is a free agent, Ejaria probably won't be able to command a lucrative contract, and therefore, he's certainly worth a punt for Wednesday if the price is right.

Ovie Ejaria's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Season(s) P G A Liverpool 2016-20 8 0 0 Sunderland (Loan) 2018 11 1 0 Rangers (Loan) 2018 28 2 1 Reading 2020-23 127 9 13

On his day, Ejaria can be a top Championship player, and despite his time at Reading coming to a disappointing end, he showed during his time in Berkshire that he's more than capable of being a good player at this level.

This summer represents a fresh start for the former Liverpool attacker, and he'll be hoping to have put past injury woes behind him and should be fresh and fully motivated.

Ejaria will feel as if he's got something to prove, and Sheffield Wednesday could reap the rewards as a result of this if they give him a chance.

Danny Rohl could get the best out of Ovie Ejaria at Sheffield Wednesday

As we all know, Danny Rohl worked miracles with Sheffield Wednesday last season, helping to keep them in the Championship, and after getting the best out of that group of players, there's no reason why he can't do similar if Ovie Ejaria signs.

Ejaria has clearly had a bit of a rough spell in his career, and if Rohl was able to put an arm around him and encourage him, then the 26-year-old could thrive at Hillsborough.

Having brought him in to train, Rohl will have a good idea of what Ejaria is capable of, and if he feels as if he could offer something different, then Wednesday would be silly not to sign him.

A move to Sheffield Wednesday could be the lifeline that Ejaria needs to get his career back on track, and with Rohl in charge at Hillsborough, it could be a very shrewd signing.