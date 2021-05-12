Sheffield Wednesday transfer embargo update emerges

Sheffield Wednesday are looking to get their transfer embargo lifted as soon as possible, according to Dom Howson from Yorkshire Live.

The Owls were relegated from the Championship on the final day of the season after their 3-3 draw with Derby County left them bottom of the table.

Wednesday have already made a start to preparations for life in the third tier, having confirmed their academy retained list earlier today, and more departures are expected with a significant number of their squad out of contract.

For the time being, however, they’re unable to bring in any new recruits as they remain under the transfer embargo that the EFL placed upon them earlier this year due to issues with their 2019/20 accounts.

Howson has reported that the Owls are looking to get it lifted as soon as possible, particularly with the start of the transfer window now less than a month away.

The summer window opens on the 9th of June and it is understood that the Yorkshire club are confident of getting it lifted before that date, with hard work going on behind the scenes at Hillsborough to ensure that can happen.

A few early targets have emerged for Wednesday already, including Cheltenham Town centre-back Will Boyle and Southampton 19-year-old David Agbontohoma.

The Verdict

This is certainly good news for Wednesday, whose preparations for League One will clearly be stunted while the transfer embargo is stopping them signing players.

You feel we could see significant squad turnover at Hillsborough ahead of next season and Darren Moore will want to have as much time as possible to bed them in.

If they cannot get the embargo lifted by the start of the window then they may see some of their targets move elsewhere.