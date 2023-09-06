Highlights Sheffield Wednesday were disappointed to miss out on recruiting Jamal Lowe, who they had previously made progress in signing.

Lowe had a successful season at Swansea in 2020/21, scoring 14 league goals and forming a strong partnership with Andre Ayew.

Lowe's decision to join Swansea provides him with motivation to prove himself and potentially help the team reach the play-offs.

Sheffield Wednesday were genuinely disappointed not to have recruited Jamal Lowe from AFC Bournemouth with the Owls previously making good progress in their quest to recruit him, according to the Sheffield Star.

The Cherries' man always looked to be in contention to depart the Vitality Stadium after spending the second half of last season on loan at Queens Park Rangers.

The south-coast side may have a new man at the helm now, but he was still deemed surplus to requirements and sent out on another loan spell on deadline day, with the 29-year-old linking up with Swansea City on a season-long loan deal.

Michael Duff's men were busy during the latter stages of the transfer window. Not only did they manage to recruit Lowe, but they also brought in Bashir Humphreys on loan from Chelsea and secured the signatures of Kristian Pedersen and Josh Tymon.

The sale of Joel Piroe probably gave the Swans the license to fork out on fees for the likes of Pedersen and Tymon, with both strengthening the Welsh side's quality and depth on the left-hand side.

And it's that money that could have allowed the Swans to offer a better financial package than Wednesday for the loan of Lowe, with the Owls' chances of signing him affected when Duff's side entered the race.

Swansea City and Jamal Lowe's relationship

Lowe has previously been at Swansea, joining from Wigan Athletic when the Latics were in deep trouble back in 2020.

And he managed to enjoy a very productive 2020/21 campaign at the Swansea.com Stadium, registering 14 goals in 46 league appearances and striking up a lethal partnership with Andre Ayew in the process.

Unfortunately for them, they fell at the final hurdle in the play-offs as they were beaten 2-0 in the final by Brentford, but the Jamaican will have ended that season potentially determined to go one step further.

But the arrival of Russell Martin saw radical changes at the Swansea.com Stadium, with Lowe being sold to Bournemouth in the summer of 2021.

He barely had a chance to prove himself under Martin and may feel as though he has unfinished business at the club.

Manager Duff even mentioned how desperate he was to return to South Wales, with player power potentially playing a part in his move to Swansea over Sheffield Wednesday.

Has Jamal Lowe made the right decision to join Swansea City?

Following Michael Obafemi and Piroe's departures, Lowe and Jerry Yates will be tasked with filling the void that the former two have created following their moves away from the Swansea.com Stadium.

This has given Lowe a real purpose and he won't have a shortage of motivation to go on and be a success at the Swansea.com Stadium after managing to prove his worth under Steve Cooper during 2020/21.

He may feel as though Martin shouldn't have sold him back in 2021 - and he will be keen to show Southampton's boss why he shouldn't have let go of him.

Martin failed to guide the Swans to the play-offs during his two campaigns there. And if Lowe can get the Swans out of trouble and into the top six, that would be a real boost for him.

He wouldn't have been guaranteed game time at Hillsborough considering the options they have, so a return to Swansea seems like a good choice, even if he doesn't play every minute there.