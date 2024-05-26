Highlights Rohl will be backed by Chansiri this summer.

Emphasis on free agents and loans for smart spending.

Focus on research and planning key to Sheffield Wednesday's potential surge.

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri is set to back manager Danny Rohl this summer but reportedly wants to focus on free agent and loan signings.

That's according to Alan Nixon, whose report comes only days after German native Rohl signed a new deal at Hillsborough to remain as manager moving forward.

The Owls managed to avoid relegation to League One following a remarkable turnaround after the German coach's appointment.

Chansiri backing Rohl this summer.

Nixon's report revealed that Chansiri will be backing Rohl this summer but is expecting loan signings as well as free agent pickups.

Nixon reported that "Chansiri is delighted with Rohl and is prepared to spend," but his desire to bring in loanees and free signings is based upon wanting to pay decent wages to players, rather than large, disproportionate, and sometimes inflated transfer fees.

Wednesday will reportedly be searching in both the English leagues, as well as foreign markets, for players that fit this bracket and suit the needs of the team.

Related Sheffield Wednesday: Danny Rohl should push Chansiri to sign Leeds United player after big reveal - View After signing a new contract at Hillsborough, the Owls boss should be eying up loan hero Ian Poveda for a Wednesday return

Sheffield Wednesday transfer latest

There has not been much time since the end of the season, but the timing of this news is brilliant and allows for maximum research and planning for any signings that will be made over this summer.

There is likely a shortlist being drawn up by the Wednesday hierarchy for transfer targets now, as the priority beforehand was sealing the new contract for Rohl.

Now that has been done, and the German boss has had his post-season rest, interest in targets will likely soon ramp up.

There have been some early indicators about what positions are to be targeted, with a new striker and a new goalkeeper highlighted in recent reports.

Earlier this month, it was rumoured that Wednesday were taking an interest in Duncan Maguire of Orlando City. The USA international striker was set to come to England in January with Blackburn Rovers, but the deal collapsed due to issues with the paperwork. The Sheffield Star have said that while no firm move has been made yet by Wednesday, the club have remained firm observers of his progress since January.

James Beadle of Brighton is apparently the man that Wednesday would like between the sticks again for next season, having had the Brighton youngster on loan since January. Reported by Joe Crann and Brian Owen, there is a keenness to bring the young keeper back to Hillsborough following on from his good spell with the club in 23/24.

James Beadle's Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 19 Average Minutes Per Game 90 Clean Sheets 8 Saves Per Game 2.8 Goals Conceded Per Game 1.3 Touches Per Game 43.2 Saves Made 53 Accurate Passes Per Game 20.8 Stats Correct As Of May 4, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

Chansiri deserves credit for appointing Rohl in the first place and tying him down to a new deal but the focus now must shift into giving him the tools required to carry the momentum built up in the latter part of last season.

Focussing on free transfers and loans is by no means an awful strategy but the Owls chiefs need to ensure they get the right targets in.

Wednesday fans will also hope that this is perhaps a turning point and that with the future looking a little rosier this morning, there can be a potential surge up the table in 2024/25.