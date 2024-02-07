Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's disappointing season in the Championship puts them at serious risk of relegation.

The club's failure to secure a prolific striker in the January transfer window is a frustrating setback.

The decision to allow George Byers to leave on loan could prove costly for Wednesday, as he was a fan favorite and could excel in League One.

It has been an incredibly disappointing season for Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship so far.

The Owls were promoted from League One last season after beating Barnsley in the play-off final at Wembley in May, but they look to be in serious danger of making an immediate return to the third tier.

Wednesday made their worst start to a season in their history, resulting in the sacking of Xisco Munoz in October, and while performances and results initially improved under Danny Rohl, their form has declined once again in recent weeks.

The Owls are now without a win in their last five games in all competitions, and they suffered a comprehensive 4-0 defeat to relegation rivals Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday, leaving them sitting 23rd in the table, eight points from safety.

It was a busy January transfer window for the Owls, with James Beadle, Ike Ugbo, Ian Poveda and Kristian Pedersen all arriving on loan, but the failure to secure a prolific striker will no doubt be frustrating for Rohl.

There were also a number of departures, including midfielder George Byers, who joined League One side Blackpool on loan on deadline day.

Byers has established himself as a firm fan favourite at Hillsborough since joining from Swansea City in August 2021, with many supporters disappointed by his exit, and the decision to allow him to depart could prove costly for Wednesday in the future.

Sheffield Wednesday could live to regret George Byers transfer decision

Byers played an integral role for the Owls in their promotion-winning season last term, scoring six goals and providing three assists in 29 appearances in all competitions before his campaign was ended by injury in March.

The 27-year-old scored one goal and registered one assist in 22 games for Wednesday this season, but his minutes became increasingly limited under Rohl, and he was frequently dropped and substituted at half time.

Byers did not feature for the Owls after returning from suspension following his red card in the win at Preston North End in December, so his departure was not a surprise, but Rohl insisted that there was no issue between him and the midfielder.

"I have a good relationship with George. We had a meeting last week and were very honest with one another which was helpful for both of us. Sometimes it's also down to a decision for the player. I tried to give my players a clear picture of where they are at the moment. Sometimes it is about 'OK, I will stay and maybe fight for my position.' At the moment we have a lot of number sixes, not everybody can be playing or part of the team. I think you have a choice. I do not promise my players something (he cannot deliver). I am honest," Rohl told The Star.

"George is a fantastic human, I like him and he works hard. But it was also his final decision to go with more guarantees to play than here. This is OK but it didn't mean I didn't want to keep him here. I told every player that if they were here after the window we fight together. This was the process. I wish him all the best for his future, of course."

Byers' contract at Hillsborough is set to expire at the end of the season, and as he is seemingly not part of Rohl's plans, it looks likely that he has played his last game for the club.

It is fair to say that Byers did not make the step up to the Championship as seamlessly as many had expected him to, but there is no doubt that he is a quality performer in League One, and with relegation looking increasingly inevitable for Wednesday after the defeat at Huddersfield on Saturday, Rohl may regret not giving him more of an opportunity.

Should Rohl remain in charge at Hillsborough in the event of relegation, he could change his stance on Byers and offer him a new deal, but the midfielder is likely to have no shortage of interest, with Rotherham United and clubs from League One and in Germany said to have been keen prior to his move to Blackpool.

Byers would be a huge asset in League One, and the Owls' decision to sanction his departure could prove to be a long-term mistake, particularly if he is lining up against them in the third tier next season.