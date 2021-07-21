Sheffield Wednesday transfer boost emerges as Birmingham City line up alternative deal

Sheffield Wednesday have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Bailey Peacock-Farrell – a move that The Owls have been looking to line up for a while now.

Wednesday’s initial interest for the Burnley shot-stopper was first reported by The Sun’s Alan Nixon on Twitter last week.

However, the Premier League outfit were on the lookout for any Championship suitors. Birmingham emerged as an interested party and their second-tier status propelled them into a better position than the newly-relegated League One club.

Despite the favourable Birmingham sparking an interest, the Midlands club have now struck a deal for Wolves goalkeeper Matija Sarkic, according to The Athletic.

With Sarkic seemingly nearing a move to The Blues, it seems unlikely that Peacock-Farrell would still be pursued – a scenario that boosts Wednesday’s chances significantly of landing the Northern Ireland international.

The verdict

Peacock-Farrell certainly possesses enough quality to be playing consistently in the Championship. However, it is hard to identify many – if any – second-tier clubs who are left searching for a goalkeeper.

At 24 years of age, he has a big future ahead of him and it is not a necessity at this point of his career that he is playing in the second tier. Instead, he might benefit from playing a full season with a club who have promotion ambitions.

The former Leeds man has undoubted potential and regular minutes is imperative. At Championship level he would run the risk of fighting for the number 1 jersey, whereas at Wednesday, he is almost guaranteed sufficient game time

Darren Moore’s signings thus far have been mightily impressive, but the arrival of Peacock-Farrell would top the lot.

