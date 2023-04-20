Sheffield Wednesday scouts are believed to have been in attendance to watch Dylan Smith of Ross County last Friday, according to Football Scotland.

Wednesday along with Premier League side Everton are said to have been among the scouts that took in Ross County’s 1-0 defeat to Aberdeen on Friday evening.

Who is Ross County’s Dylan Smith?

Smith has found himself as part of the first team for Ross County this season despite still only being 16 years old.

The Scotsman has featured eight times altogether this season, with all his appearances coming in the Scottish Premiership.

Smith is a defender by trade and can operate as a centre-back as well as a right-back, something he has done while in the County first team.

The defender has taken his chances when been given them, with the 16-year-old earning plaudits for his performances against Celtic, St Johnstone, and Aberdeen.

The Ross County manager and former Cardiff City manager Malky Mackay has admitted that the club is "braced" for big-money bids for the teenager.

Mackay also added that informal conversations have taken place about the 16-year-old’s availability, and it is only a matter of time before big clubs come calling.

Mackay told Football Scotland: “There's been plenty of off-the-record conversations, people asking about him, but nobody has made a bid. I'd expect there to be soon.

"Roy MacGregor (chairman) and Steven Ferguson (CEO) will make a decision on what is offered and also what he could end up doing if he stays here.

"Good players always attract speculation, so I'm not surprised teams are looking at him because he's a 16-year-old playing at this standard, on TV against the likes of Duk, Kyogo and Stevie May. If it doesn't, the scouts aren't doing their job."

Smith is still under contract until next summer, but there is an expectation that Ross County are likely to cash in on the defender this summer with it being their last chance to do so.

Would Sheffield Wednesday be the right move for Dylan Smith?

If Smith were to move to Wednesday this summer, he would be moving to a side that is possibly playing in the Championship, as they still battle at the top end of League One.

He would also be going to a team that is under a manager like Darren Moore, who has worked with younger players before and has a record of giving them opportunities and trusting them.

While he would join a team that has several experienced players, which can only be a benefit to a player like Smith so early in his football career.

Whether they get promoted or not this summer could be an important one for Wednesday, as several players are coming to the end of their contracts, and it could be that Moore looks to go down the more youthful route.