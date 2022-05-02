Sheffield Wednesday to offer 26-year-old Hillsborough opportunity heading into 2022/23

Sheffield Wednesday are planning to offer Cameron Dawson a chance to reignite his Hillsborough career in the summer, Darren Moore has confirmed to Yorkshire Live.

Dawson has had an excellent season out on loan with Exeter City, who he has already helped to promotion back into League One, whilst the League Two title will be won if they can better Forest Green Rovers’ result on the final day.

However, looking ahead to next season, Dawson will be offered the chance to impress once again at Sheffield Wednesday, with Moore planning to take a look at the goalkeeper in pre-season.

Moore told Yorkshire Live: “We will have him back with us. Congratulations to Exeter (for promotion) and really, really well done to them as a football club.

“There is unfinished business there because they want to go for the title but he will be returning back with us come pre-season.”

The 26-year-old has made 76 first-team appearances for Wednesday, having periods as the club’s first choice alongside Keiren Westwood and Joe Wildsmith.

Quiz: Which club did Sheffield Wednesday sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Gilles De Bilde? Ajax Anderlecht Genk PSV

Moore has had Bailey Peacock-Farrell as his first choice goalkeeper at Hillsborough this season, with the Burnley loanee helping the Owls reach the play-offs.

Wednesday will face Sunderland home and away in the coming week in a bid to reach Wembley.

The Verdict

Dawson has been superb for Exeter this season and it’s been really good for him to go and get 40+ games under his belt at League Two level.

Wednesday were never going to be able to offer him those guarantees this season and they are now set to welcome back a much more rounded goalkeeper.

At 26, Dawson has his best years ahead of him as a goalkeeper and Wednesday will surely consider him for a starting berth next season.

Thoughts? Let us know!