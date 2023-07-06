Coventry City are keen to bring Brooke Norton-Cuffy back to the club after a successful loan spell with the Sky Blues, according to the Express.

The 19-year-old joined the club on a temporary basis in the January transfer window.

The Arsenal youngster made 21 appearances in the league as Mark Robins’ side earned a fifth place finish.

Coventry came within a penalty shootout of earning Premier League promotion, but fell just short in their final clash at Wembley Stadium against Luton Town.

However, the Championship side faces competition in the race to sign the teenager.

How did Brooke Norton-Cuffy perform for Coventry City last season?

The 19-year-old cemented himself as a key part of the side in the final stretch of the campaign as Robins’ side pushed for promotion to the top flight.

Norton-Cuffy proved his versatility, taking up a number of roles within the team during his six months at the CBS Arena.

The Arsenal starlet predominantly featured at wing-back, but also played further forward and through the middle at times.

He also gained valuable big-game experience by playing in Wembley Stadium, while becoming a fan favourite along the way as well.

His loan spell at Coventry was considered quite a success and there is no surprise that the club is looking to keep hold of the player for another season.

What is Arsenal’s stance regarding Brooke Norton-Cuffy amid Coventry City interest?

The Express have claimed that the Gunners are looking to give the youngster a chance to impress in pre-season before making a concrete decision over his future.

Another Championship loan is being explored, but there is interest from multiple clubs, so a move to Coventry may not be as straightforward as some at the CBS Arena might have hoped.

The 19-year-old needs first team experience at a senior level, having impressed during his time in the youth academy at the Emirates.

It has also been reported that Sheffield Wednesday expressed an interest in signing Norton-Cuffy prior to Darren Moore’s sudden exit last month.

It remains to be seen whether the Owls will retain that interest now that Xisco Munoz has been appointed as Moore’s replacement.

Sheffield Wednesday earned promotion to the Championship, so could offer second tier football to the promising youngster this season.

Coventry will be hoping a decision can be made soon, with the Sky Blues likely to want their transfer business handled in time for the campaign getting underway next month.

Would Coventry City be a good next destination for Brooke Norton-Cuffy?

It is easy to assume that Coventry certainly have the advantage in the race to sign Norton-Cuffy.

His time with the club was very successful and Robins’ side are competing at a high level in the race for promotion.

The opportunity to potentially play for Wednesday could be enticing, especially as their ambition will also be to start fighting for promotion as quickly as possible.

But there is now some uncertainty over their immediate quality given the upheaval in management and the work that squad needs to be made competitive.

A move to Coventry makes the most sense and should be an easy agreement to come to, all things considered.