Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's recent turnaround in form can be attributed to the positive influence of Danny Rohl, despite owner Dejphon Chansiri's attempts to undermine it.

Anthony Musaba has shown potential to be Wednesday's secret weapon this season, with his pace and direct dribbling making him a valuable asset in an attacking midfield role.

Rohl may have found Musaba's best position as part of an attacking duo alongside Josh Windass, allowing him to use his skills against defensive midfielders and center-backs, potentially adding flair to Wednesday's final third.

Most of the 2023-24 season so far has been a real misery for Sheffield Wednesday, but there has now been the first sign that a corner has been turned.

And that is probably thanks to Danny Rohl, who has helped to unlift the mood around Hillsborough and then some - even if the club's owner Dejphon Chansiri does his best to try and ruin it.

Rohl was arriving in South Yorkshire last month to a club in somewhat of a mini-crisis - Xisco Munoz had replaced the popular Darren Moore over the summer following his acrimonious departure just three weeks after winning the League One play-off final at Wembley, and the Spaniard wasn't able to win any of his 12 matches in charge outright.

In the space of just three matches though, Rohl has been able to do what Munoz couldn't and actually guide his side to a win, and it came at the best possible time in a South Yorkshire derby against Rotherham United last weekend.

Rohl found it tough away at Watford and Plymouth Argyle in his first two matches as the rot continued, but a move away from 4-4-2 did the trick for the 34-year-old, who saw his side run out comfortable winners against the Millers at Hillsborough.

The estimated average weekly wage of a Sheffield Wednesday player in 23/24

Michael Smith of course took the plaudits for his two-goal salvo against his former side, and it's perhaps a surprise that the towering target man wasn't utilised as much in the previous regime, but one player who showed that he could be Wednesday's secret weapon this season is Anthony Musaba.

How has Anthony Musaba performed for Sheffield Wednesday this season?

Having been a highly-rated teenager when signing for Monaco in 2020 from NEC Nijmegen, Musaba has had some unsuccessful loan stints in recent times which led him to Hillsborough.

It was never going to be an instant impact from the 22-year-old Dutchman though as he has had to acclimatise to English football, and working under a manager in Munoz who didn't know how to get the best out of his entire team did not help either.

Anthony Musaba's Championship Stats, As Of November 2, 2023 Appearances Goals Assists Shots Per Game Key Passes Per Game Dribbles Per Game Crosses Per Game Dispossessed Per Game 2023-24 11 1 2 1 0.9 1.4 0.2 1.2

Musaba started just one of Wednesday's first seven Championship matches of the season, but his first goal of the season against Middlesbrough saw him brought back into the line-up for Xisco's final three matches in charge.

Starting Rohl's first two matches in charge away from home on the right wing in a 4-4-2, Musaba was handed a different role against Rotherham as more of a centralised attacking midfielder along with Josh Windass - and the adjustment did the trick.

Anthony Musaba's performance v Rotherham in numbers

Musaba was slid through in the 11th minute by Barry Bannan and he used his pace to create the space to get a shot off first, which was well saved by Viktor Johansson, but the ball rebounded kindly into his path to set up Smith for the opening goal.

He then used his trickery once again to create a chance that Josh Windass ended up blazing over from inside the box shortly after, and his pace was utilised once more to set up Smith's brace.

Musaba may have somewhat messed the scoring chance up, but he composed himself to slip the ball back to Smith across the box to double Wednesday's advantage and win them a Championship match for the first time this season.

His numbers also read impressively, with four shots taken and four dribbles completed too, and whilst he was dispossessed a few times, a tricky winger who wants to be direct is always going to lose the ball at some point.

Anthony Musaba Match Stats vs Rotherham United Minutes 73 Goals 0 Assists 2 Shots 4 Key Passes 3 Dribbles 4 Fouled 1 Dispossesed 2 Unsuccessful Touches 3 Pass Success % 75

The Rotherham game just showed that Rohl has now perhaps stumbled on Musaba's best position - as part of an attacking midfield duo with Windass, allowing the wing-backs to provide the width in the team.

It leaves Musaba able to use his direct dribbling and pace against defensive midfielders and centre-backs, and this could be the secret weapon for Rohl that won't be so secret when Musaba starts to play in that position more often.

Wednesday's squad does really lack flair in the final third, but thankfully they have a 22-year-old Dutchman on hand to provide it, and if he plays like he did against Rotherham in the coming weeks, then the Owls could be a problem.