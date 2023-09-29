A trip to Sheffield Wednesday will be far for some and not so far for others this season.

Now Wednesday are back in the Championship, fans of a range of clubs will be keen to get back to the Steel City.

Rotherham United's supporters won't have to travel far at all and may have plenty of time to spend in the pub both before and after the game. Others, including, Plymouth Argyle, will be spending hours travelling to the game.

But even some Argyle supporters may have plenty of time to spend in the pub if they are staying over in Sheffield - and there are certainly plenty of good ones.

Regardless of which Championship away team comes to Hillsborough, many of their supporters will probably be on the prowl for food and drinks before the game and there's nothing more traditional on a matchday than going to a pub.

With that in mind, we have identified the best pubs for home and away supporters for those heading to Hillsborough to watch a game.

What are the best pubs for away supporters near Hillsborough?

According to the Football Ground Guide, The Railway accepts visiting supporters. It's located on Penniston Road and it isn't just a good place to drink.

You can play retro arcade games and pool there too, with Sky Sports also believed to be available.

The writer of the Football Ground guide article also spotted away supporters drinking in the Norfolk Arms and The Red Lion - and it seems as though the New Barrack Tavern accepts a small number of away fans too.

The Howard pub has also been recommended and it’s not too far away from Sheffield railway station, which is ideal for those commuting by train.

As for other places to eat and drink, there will be plenty of pubs and restaurants in the city centre, with public transport including trans available to take you closer to the ground.

What are the best pubs for home supporters near Hillsborough?

Many Wednesday fans will already be accustomed to Sheffield and the local pubs on offer - but some aren't.

It definitely seems as though the New Barrack Tavern mainly welcomes home supporters - and The Shakey is less than a mile away from Hillsborough which means that pub is a walkable distance to and from the stadium.

The Old Crown Inn, the Hillsborough Tap, The Riverside, The Queens Ground, The Masons Arms, Loxley Sports Bar and the Malin Bridge Inn are some of the other pubs recommended by the Sheffield Star.

The Rawson Spring is likely to be the most popular choice for quite a few fans though considering it's a Wetherspoon pub. Most Wetherspoon pubs have a range of beers, wines and cocktails along with soft drinks and a great choice of food including pizza, burgers and chicken.

Those looking to both eat and drink at the same time before or after a game should consider stopping here, although there are plenty of pubs to choose from in Sheffield, with the town centre helping to provide both home and away fans with plenty of choices.